In Kashkadarya, after his father left for the store, a young man killed his stepmother

·78·Society
In Kashkadarya, after his father left for the store, a young man killed his stepmother

In Dehkanabad district, Kashkadarya region, a young man who killed his stepmother was sentenced to 13 years and 6 months in prison. Notably, he had returned to the village just a day before the tragic event and on the day of the incident, he asked for forgiveness from both his father and stepmother. This was reported by "Daryo" with reference to court documents.

The incident took place on June 5, 2026. According to court data, P.Ch.’s mother passed away in 2020. A year later, his father began living with another woman. Initially, the young man and his brother also lived in the same household with their parents. However, the relationship between the stepmother and the stepsons was not good. Conflicts frequently arose in the family.

Later, P.Ch. went to Russia for work, and then to Tashkent. Even when he returned to the village, he had disagreements with his stepmother. During one of the previous quarrels, he allegedly slapped the woman in the face. Afterward, the father beat his son and drove him out of the house.

The quarrel ended in tragedy once again

Returning to the village on June 4, 2026, P.Ch. went to his father and stepmother's house the next evening and asked them for forgiveness. After the father reconciled with his son, he headed to the store to buy ice cream and cola.

However, after he left the house, another argument broke out between P.Ch. and his stepmother. According to court documents, the young man brought a kitchen knife from his uncle's house and struck the woman several times in the back and neck area. Then he hit her on the head with a piece of iron from a bed.

Hearing the shouting and screaming, his uncle came outside. He saw the woman in serious condition outside the yard and his nephew running away from the back of the house.

The victim was rushed to the hospital. However, having lost a lot of blood, the woman died despite the help of doctors.

The young man fled the scene

Following the incident, P.Ch. went to one of his relatives' houses and changed his clothes. Then he went out to the Tashkent—Termez highway, took a passing car to Karshi, and from there to Tashkent. Eventually, he went to his uncle's apartment.

In court, the defendant partially pleaded guilty. He stated that he had not planned to kill his stepmother in advance and that he lost control of his emotions during the argument. According to P.Ch.’s testimony, he had wanted to talk to the woman, but the dispute between them escalated sharply.

Meanwhile, the deceased's mother stated in court that her daughter's relationship with her stepsons had not been good from the start. She said she would not forgive the defendant and asked for a heavy sentence to be imposed on him.

The Dehkanabad District Court on Criminal Cases found P.Ch. guilty under Article 97, Part 1 of the Criminal Code, namely intentional homicide. He was sentenced to 13 years and 6 months of imprisonment.

P.Ch.Kashkadarya regionDehkanabad districtstepmother
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Patronage worker who harassed woman in Dehqonabad sentenced to 5 days in jailPatronage worker who harassed woman in Dehqonabad sentenced to 5 days in jailToday 14:02Dispute over sheep left by their father erupts in KashkadaryaDispute over sheep left by their father erupts in Kashkadarya6 October 21:40Three students graduated from a school in Qashqadaryo this yearThree students graduated from a school in Qashqadaryo this year31 May 14:32In Fergana, brothers kill their parents over a housing disputeIn Fergana, brothers kill their parents over a housing dispute18 September 19:0519-year-old guy who robbed two stores in one night in Kashkadarya sentenced to 5 years in prison19-year-old guy who robbed two stores in one night in Kashkadarya sentenced to 5 years in prison12 October 16:4329-year-old son kills his mother for money in Fergana29-year-old son kills his mother for money in Fergana10 May 14:37
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
Which countries can be visited visa-free with an Uzbek passport?
Which countries can be visited visa-free with an Uzbek passport?
Other child taken away from mother who beat 3-year-old girl to death
Other child taken away from mother who beat 3-year-old girl to death
15-year-old girl put on wanted list in Khorezm found in Tashkent
15-year-old girl put on wanted list in Khorezm found in Tashkent
New details regarding 5-year-old girl in Namangan kindergarten: interview with the girl's mother (video)
New details regarding 5-year-old girl in Namangan kindergarten: interview with the girl's mother (video)