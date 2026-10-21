In Kashkadarya, after his father left for the store, a young man killed his stepmother

In Dehkanabad district, Kashkadarya region, a young man who killed his stepmother was sentenced to 13 years and 6 months in prison. Notably, he had returned to the village just a day before the tragic event and on the day of the incident, he asked for forgiveness from both his father and stepmother. This was reported by "Daryo" with reference to court documents.

The incident took place on June 5, 2026. According to court data, P.Ch.’s mother passed away in 2020. A year later, his father began living with another woman. Initially, the young man and his brother also lived in the same household with their parents. However, the relationship between the stepmother and the stepsons was not good. Conflicts frequently arose in the family.

Later, P.Ch. went to Russia for work, and then to Tashkent. Even when he returned to the village, he had disagreements with his stepmother. During one of the previous quarrels, he allegedly slapped the woman in the face. Afterward, the father beat his son and drove him out of the house.

The quarrel ended in tragedy once again

Returning to the village on June 4, 2026, P.Ch. went to his father and stepmother's house the next evening and asked them for forgiveness. After the father reconciled with his son, he headed to the store to buy ice cream and cola.

However, after he left the house, another argument broke out between P.Ch. and his stepmother. According to court documents, the young man brought a kitchen knife from his uncle's house and struck the woman several times in the back and neck area. Then he hit her on the head with a piece of iron from a bed.

Hearing the shouting and screaming, his uncle came outside. He saw the woman in serious condition outside the yard and his nephew running away from the back of the house.

The victim was rushed to the hospital. However, having lost a lot of blood, the woman died despite the help of doctors.

The young man fled the scene

Following the incident, P.Ch. went to one of his relatives' houses and changed his clothes. Then he went out to the Tashkent—Termez highway, took a passing car to Karshi, and from there to Tashkent. Eventually, he went to his uncle's apartment.

In court, the defendant partially pleaded guilty. He stated that he had not planned to kill his stepmother in advance and that he lost control of his emotions during the argument. According to P.Ch.’s testimony, he had wanted to talk to the woman, but the dispute between them escalated sharply.

Meanwhile, the deceased's mother stated in court that her daughter's relationship with her stepsons had not been good from the start. She said she would not forgive the defendant and asked for a heavy sentence to be imposed on him.

The Dehkanabad District Court on Criminal Cases found P.Ch. guilty under Article 97, Part 1 of the Criminal Code, namely intentional homicide. He was sentenced to 13 years and 6 months of imprisonment.