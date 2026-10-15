Criminal group involving a bank employee exposed

·75·Society
Criminal group involving a bank employee exposed

In Tashkent, a criminal group was exposed that called citizens posing as banks, embezzled money from their bank cards, and arranged online loans in their names.

As reported, the group members introduced themselves as bank employees and seized citizens' funds. They also arranged online loans in the victims' names.

The group included an employee from the cybersecurity department of one of the major banks. The funds obtained through criminal means, amounting to 8 million dollars, were converted into cryptocurrency and transferred abroad.

TashkentBank fraudCybersecurityCryptocurrency
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

19-year-old youth suspected of crypto and fraud19-year-old youth suspected of crypto and fraud29 September 10:062 million dollars lost due to a fake link provided by ChatGPT2 million dollars lost due to a fake link provided by ChatGPT6 September 15:25Secret "bunker" in a private school: Scheme for falsifying international SAT certificatesSecret "bunker" in a private school: Scheme for falsifying international SAT certificates19 September 18:20Cybersecurity Experts Targeted in Fake Conference ScamCybersecurity Experts Targeted in Fake Conference Scam21 August 01:24Cryptocurrency owners at risk: New OkoBot malware platform discoveredCryptocurrency owners at risk: New OkoBot malware platform discovered16 July 02:52CrowdStrike: North Korea Responsible for Half of Cyberattacks on US Tech SectorCrowdStrike: North Korea Responsible for Half of Cyberattacks on US Tech Sector11 June 00:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Search operations are ongoing
Search operations are ongoing
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
A 75 kg watermelon! A giant melon crop grown in Uzbekistan astonished everyone
A 75 kg watermelon! A giant melon crop grown in Uzbekistan astonished everyone
Which countries can be visited visa-free with an Uzbek passport?
Which countries can be visited visa-free with an Uzbek passport?