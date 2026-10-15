Criminal group involving a bank employee exposed

In Tashkent, a criminal group was exposed that called citizens posing as banks, embezzled money from their bank cards, and arranged online loans in their names.

As reported, the group members introduced themselves as bank employees and seized citizens' funds. They also arranged online loans in the victims' names.

The group included an employee from the cybersecurity department of one of the major banks. The funds obtained through criminal means, amounting to 8 million dollars, were converted into cryptocurrency and transferred abroad.