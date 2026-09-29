19-year-old youth suspected of crypto and fraud

·45·Society
19-year-old youth suspected of crypto and fraud

A 19-year-old young man born in Tashkent was detained in Fergana. He is suspected of fraud and cybercrimes.

According to the investigation, the suspect was engaged in the illegal circulation of crypto assets amounting to 408 thousand dollars.

He also created Telegram accounts in the name of a well-known blogger who helps patients raise funds for treatment. Then he asked for the funds collected for charity to be transferred to his own card. The young man promised to cash out the money and deliver it to the owners.

However, he misappropriated a total of 76 million soums of the collected funds. Then he placed the money on a betting platform and lost it.

Currently, a criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Tashkentfraudcryptocurrencycharity
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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