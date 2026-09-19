Secret "bunker" in a private school: Scheme for falsifying international SAT certificates

An unprecedented technological crime has been uncovered in Uzbekistan's education system and international examination standards. During a special joint operation conducted by officers of the Tashkent regional department of the State Security Service and the regional Main Department of Internal Affairs, the activities of a criminal group specializing in the illegal acquisition of international "SAT" (mathematics and English language) certificates, which grant preferential admission to higher education institutions, were halted. Strikingly, behind this high-tech fraud scheme stood not street hooligans, but students of a prestigious European university's branch in Tashkent as well as talented youth studying at a branch of a leading Asian state's university.

Members of the group organized a special secret "bunker" in the building of a private school located in the Yangikhayot district, illegally breaching the examination system. A specialist from a Limited Liability Company specializing in the IT field bypassed the software, ensuring remote access to test questions, while the students solved the questions online on behalf of the actual applicants. The price of a certificate was set at 1.5 thousand US dollars for each candidate, and payments were accepted through crypto-wallets in order to leave no trace.

So, how was the secret connection to the SAT platform, which features international-level security systems, established, how many people might have already become students through this fake route, and what severe punishment awaits the detained "smart" youth?

"The bunker in Yangikhayot and the 1,500 dollar rate": Details of the rapid investigation

Key facts of the criminal network exposed by the SSS and MDIA:

Criminal group consisting of talented students: The core of the group consisted of students from the Tashkent branch of a prestigious European university and one student studying at the branch of a leading Asian higher education institution;

Headquarters in a private school: The group organized a secret "bunker" equipped with all modern computers and communication tools in one of the rooms of a private school in the Yangikhayot district;

Secret work of the IT specialist: An information technology LLC specialist opened a path for illegal entry into the international examination system, ensuring the real-time copying of test questions from screens;

Remote solving scheme: Instead of the real applicants taking the exam, honor students sitting in the "bunker" solved the questions via remote connection, securing high scores;

Payments in cryptocurrency: 1,500 US dollars were demanded from each of the 5 citizens, and some of the funds had already been embezzled through crypto-wallets;

Criminal case initiated: A criminal case has been opened against all violators under Article 168 (fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and investigative actions are underway.

"Vulnerability in the international system": Why is the SAT certificate so valuable?

Reasons for the demand and fraud surrounding this international exam:

Privilege of direct admission to HEIs: A high score in the mathematics and English language sections of the SAT certificate guarantees admission to many local and foreign universities in Uzbekistan without exams or with maximum scores;

Grants and scholarships: Candidates with high scores get the opportunity to win state grants or expensive educational grants from universities;

Breach of international security: The local-level breach of a global examination system recognized by US and European colleges could strike a blow to the country's image in the international educational arena.

Legal and social analysis: What do experts say?

Assessments provided by legal scholars and educational experts:

Expenditure of intellect on crime: The fact that some of the most capable students and programmers studying at foreign higher education institutions directed their knowledge not toward an honest future, but toward virtual fraud, exposed spiritual problems in society;

Potential punitive measures: In addition to the fraud article, severe charges such as information security violations and illegal access to computer systems (Articles 278 of the Criminal Code) may be added during the investigation, and long-term imprisonment may be imposed;

Risk of certificate cancellation: All fake certificates obtained with the help of this criminal group are bound to be annulled by the College Board (the organizer of the SAT), and those who became students using these documents will inevitably be expelled.

This rapid operation carried out by the SSS and MDIA once again proved that any illegal educational fraud hidden behind modern technologies and crypto-payments will sooner or later be subjected to severe punishment.

In your opinion, what is causing students studying at branches of prestigious foreign universities and IT specialists to embark on such a crooked path: the desire for easy wealth or the lack of awareness regarding the inevitability of punishment? How else is it necessary to strengthen exam control to prevent the falsification of international SAT certificates? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this high-profile crime analysis from the capital with all applicants, students, and your friends!