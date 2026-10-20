Farida aya, who received her bachelor's degree at age 68, became an example to many

Farida Hashimova, a resident of Jalaquduq district in Andijan region, received her higher education diploma at the age of 68. Having worked in kindergartens and schools for many years, the woman proved in practice that it is never too late to get an education.

Farida aya's decision to enter higher education was prompted by an event that took place in 2021. At that time, the management of the private kindergarten where she worked suggested that she take a break because a higher-education specialist had been hired. Following this, she decided to improve her knowledge, and at the age of 63, she submitted her documents and was admitted to the Andijan State Pedagogical Institute with a score of 142.

Studying diligently for five years, Farida aya not only maintained excellent grades but also won various competitions. With the support of her family members, she successfully graduated in 2026 and obtained her bachelor's degree.

Currently, Farida aya teaches music at school No. 12 in Jalaquduq district. Being the author of several poetry books, she also continues to create new songs and poems for children.