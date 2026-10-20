Farida aya, who received her bachelor's degree at age 68, became an example to many

·31·Society
Farida aya, who received her bachelor's degree at age 68, became an example to many

Farida Hashimova, a resident of Jalaquduq district in Andijan region, received her higher education diploma at the age of 68. Having worked in kindergartens and schools for many years, the woman proved in practice that it is never too late to get an education.

Farida aya's decision to enter higher education was prompted by an event that took place in 2021. At that time, the management of the private kindergarten where she worked suggested that she take a break because a higher-education specialist had been hired. Following this, she decided to improve her knowledge, and at the age of 63, she submitted her documents and was admitted to the Andijan State Pedagogical Institute with a score of 142.

Studying diligently for five years, Farida aya not only maintained excellent grades but also won various competitions. With the support of her family members, she successfully graduated in 2026 and obtained her bachelor's degree.

Currently, Farida aya teaches music at school No. 12 in Jalaquduq district. Being the author of several poetry books, she also continues to create new songs and poems for children.

Farida HashimovaAndijan State Pedagogical InstituteJalaquduq districtmusic teacher
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Woman who realized her dream of becoming a student at 63 amazes everyoneWoman who realized her dream of becoming a student at 63 amazes everyone25 July 19:45In Tashkent, a single balloon caused power outages in four districtsIn Tashkent, a single balloon caused power outages in four districtsToday 14:46Restaurant employee who insulted 17-year-old courier jailed for 5 daysRestaurant employee who insulted 17-year-old courier jailed for 5 daysToday 10:54Person keeping 7 kg of marijuana and weapons detained in Qibray (video)Person keeping 7 kg of marijuana and weapons detained in Qibray (video)Today 08:37Now there will be no Perfectum in Uzbekiston: Beeline is acquiring it for 207 million dollarsNow there will be no Perfectum in Uzbekiston: Beeline is acquiring it for 207 million dollarsYesterday 22:50Employees' rights restoredEmployees' rights restoredYesterday 22:21
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
A 75 kg watermelon! A giant melon crop grown in Uzbekistan astonished everyone
A 75 kg watermelon! A giant melon crop grown in Uzbekistan astonished everyone
Which countries can be visited visa-free with an Uzbek passport?
Which countries can be visited visa-free with an Uzbek passport?
Other child taken away from mother who beat 3-year-old girl to death
Other child taken away from mother who beat 3-year-old girl to death