The discounts announced at “Chini Bozor” attracted a large number of shoppers. As people flocked to the market hoping to purchase products at low prices, a major congestion occurred in the area.

Footage circulating on social media shows shoppers rushing toward the stalls, with the usual trading process disrupted due to the density of the crowd.

The influx of shoppers eager to take advantage of the discounts became so overwhelming that there was almost no opportunity for calm shopping. As a result, a chaotic situation emerged in the market.

The desire to shop at low prices brought many people together, but the overcrowding caused by the discounts created inconvenience for the customers.