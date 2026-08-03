Was Shohruhxon hospitalized? A circulating video has caused concern among fans (video)

·112·Culture
Was Shohruhxon hospitalized? A circulating video has caused concern among fans (video)

A video featuring singer Shohruhxon is being widely discussed on social media. The footage shows the artist in a hospital ward, which has sparked various speculations among fans.

The circulating video captures Shohruhxon in a hospital setting. However, no official or reliable information has been published yet regarding the reason for his hospitalization.

Therefore, various speculations spreading on social media remain unconfirmed. Neither the artist himself nor his relatives have made an official statement regarding this situation so far.

Shohruhxon
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