Jonathan David's hat-trick puts him level with Messi

·1·Sport
Jonathan David's hat-trick puts him level with Messi

Another high-scoring result has been recorded in the 2026 World Cup, currently taking place across the fields of North America. In the second round of the tournament, the Canada national team showed no mercy against Qatar, securing a massive 6-0 victory. Canada forward Jonathan David was named the absolute hero and man of the match in this intense encounter.

Jonathan David's goal show and the race for the Golden Boot

The talented 26-year-old forward from Juventus put on a true masterclass in the game against Qatar. He hit the target three times, scoring one of the first hat-tricks of the 2026 World Cup and ensuring his team's success.

With this prolific performance, David has increased his goal tally in the tournament to 3. He currently leads the 2026 World Cup top scorers list, tied with the legendary Lionel Messi.

World Cup record: Largest results of the 2026 World Cup

Canada's 6-0 victory over Qatar was not only historic for the team but also entered the record books of the current World Cup. This result, along with another previous match, stands as the largest scoreline of the tournament.

Match

Score

Goal difference

Man of the match

Canada — Qatar

6:0

+6

Jonathan David (Hat-trick)

Germany — Curaçao

7:1

+6

Germany attack

Final conclusion from sports commentators:

The Canada national team is demonstrating a more aggressive and attacking style of football than expected at their home World Cup. Jonathan David's excellent form at Juventus translating to the national team significantly increases the North Americans' chances in the playoffs. His remote duel with Lionel Messi for the 2026 World Cup "Golden Boot" adds a special intrigue to the tournament.

Stay tuned with us for the latest official news, exclusive statistics, and hot updates from the World Cup being watched from across the ocean!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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