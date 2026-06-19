Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) legend and former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is following the discussions surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup with great interest. Speaking about the struggles at the Mundial, the debuting national teams, and his favorites, the famous athlete made a statement that will bring true pride to Uzbek football fans.

Among the forces participating in the World Cup for the first time, Khabib Nurmagomedov included the Uzbekistan national team among his favorites.

“The Uzbekistan national team is very 'hungry' and ambitious”

Speaking about the World Cup debutants, Khabib specifically recognized the positive changes in Uzbek football and the team's inner strength:

Khabib Nurmagomedov: “Among the national teams making their World Cup debut, I am definitely rooting for Uzbekistan! The true leader of this team is Abdukodir Khusanov. Overall, this team is very 'hungry' for football right now; the desire to prove themselves on the pitch and give their all is extremely strong. In my opinion, they should successfully pass the group stage and reach the playoffs.” Additionally, among the debutants, I would also choose the Curaçao national team. I believe they are also participating in the Mundial for the first time. This team could conditionally be called a 'mini-Netherlands'.

Khabib's top three for World Cup 2026

During the interview, when the UFC legend was asked which national teams he personally supports at the World Cup and who his three main favorites are, he listed the following countries without hesitation:

Uzbekistan Turkey Morocco

Final conclusion from Zamin sports commentators: The high praise from Khabib Nurmagomedov, one of the most famous figures in world sports, for Uzbek football—and specifically for the leadership qualities of our talented defender Abdukodir Khusanov—will undoubtedly provide additional psychological support for our representatives at the Mundial. As Khabib noted, the 'hunger' for victory and the strong character of our players will lead them toward new historical triumphs. With the trust and support of the fans, the 'White Wolves' will surely overcome the group stage barrier!

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