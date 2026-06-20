WC 2026: USA vs Australia 2-0 (Watch Goals)

In the second round of the World Cup, the USA national team played against Australia. Mauricio Pochettino's side secured a 2-0 victory. First, in the 11th minute, Burgess of the 'Kangaroos' scored an own goal. In the 44th minute, Freeman scored the second goal.

WC 2026. Matchday 2

USA – Australia 2:0

Goals: Burgess 11 (OG), Freeman 44

Thus, after two matches, the USA has collected 6 points and successfully secured their place in the next stage. Australia sits in 2nd place with 3 points.