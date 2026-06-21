Curaçao Goalkeeper Breaks World Cup Record

The match between Ecuador and Curaçao (0:0) in the second round of Group E of the World Cup not only provided Curaçao with its first historical point but also will be remembered for a new record entering World Cup history. Curaçao national team goalkeeper Eloy Rum showed true heroism in the match.

Tremendous pressure and 15 saves

The Ecuador national team held a significant advantage throughout the game and launched constant attacks toward the Curaçao goal. However, a solid wall in the form of Eloy Rum stood in their way:

Total shots by Ecuador: 28

Shots on target: 15

Saves made by Eloy Rum: 15

A result unseen since 1966

According to data from the famous Opta analytics portal, Eloy Rum set a World Cup record for the number of saves in a match within the regular 90 minutes, without extra time.

Since such statistics have been systematically tracked at World Cups since 1966, no goalkeeper had previously managed to save 15 shots on target and keep a clean sheet during regular time.

A point earned, but the situation remains difficult

With this draw, the Curaçao national team earned its first-ever point in history. However, due to the consequences of the heavy defeat in the first round, the team still occupies the last, fourth place in Group E based on goal difference.

Nevertheless, Eloy Rum's brilliance allows Curaçao to maintain theoretical chances of reaching the playoffs before the final round.