Luka Modrić Explains Why He Extended His Contract With Milan

·57·Sport
Luka Modrić Explains Why He Extended His Contract With Milan

Experienced midfielder Luka Modrić has spoken about extending his contract with Milan for another year after carefully assessing his physical condition. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Croatian veteran decided to remain at San Siro despite the setbacks at the end of the season and stressed his strong desire to continue playing at the highest level. Goal.com reports .

The former Ballon d'Or winner also discussed the contract-signing process and his feelings, admitting that everything depended on his physical condition. According to Modrić, he could have signed the contract as early as December, but he did not rush.

Physical Condition and Contract Details

“I always knew that I wanted to play for another year. I could have signed the contract as early as December, but I did not want to, because I needed to listen to my body. It was important for me to understand how I felt and whether I still had the desire to play,” Modrić said. He added that, in the end, the management’s trust in him and his own motivation dispelled all doubts.

The 2025–2026 season was extremely difficult for Milan. Throughout the campaign, the team had competed strongly with their main title rivals, Inter. However, a sharp decline at the end of the season caused the team to drop to fifth place, costing them a place in the Champions League.

Seasonal Mistakes and Injuries

Modrić specifically highlighted an injury as one of the setbacks in the decisive matches. A fractured cheekbone forced him to miss the most important games, and the lack of leadership on the pitch had a major impact on the team. He made no secret of his regret at being unable to help the team at the end of the season.

In the player’s opinion, the team became overly complacent when it was comfortably sitting in second place. In particular, a psychological shift occurred after the important match against Lazio, and the Milan side lost the intensity required to compete for European places after realizing how difficult the title race had become.

“We simply need to learn from our mistakes. We were at the top before the match against Lazio, but afterward, when we realized how difficult winning the title would be, our performance dropped a little. We made the mistake of thinking that we had already secured Champions League qualification,” the player concluded.

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