SpaceX to Increase Its Computing Capacity More Than Fivefold

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SpaceX to Increase Its Computing Capacity More Than Fivefold

SpaceX plans to increase the computing capacity of its data centers more than fivefold by the end of 2027 and bring energy consumption close to 10 gigawatts. This strategic step will serve as an important milestone in advancing artificial intelligence and expanding modern technological infrastructure. ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, SpaceX founder Elon Musk announced this during a report presented at the end of the second quarter of 2026. SpaceX's total infrastructure capacity currently stands at approximately 1.4 gigawatts. All new capacity is expected to be built exclusively around NVIDIA accelerators.

NVIDIA Technologies and a New Architecture

The planned new facilities include NVIDIA's upcoming Vera Rubin platform, which Elon Musk called the most advanced architecture currently available. According to the documents, the current and future infrastructure known as Colossus will include around 100,000 NVIDIA H100, more than 110,000 GB200 and GB300 accelerators, as well as at least 220,000 additional GB300 devices.

If the new capacity targets are achieved and all additional capacity is built on Vera Rubin, the total number of GPUs in use could exceed 2 million. The company has not yet disclosed which architecture will underpin the exact share of its future clusters.

Artificial Intelligence and Financial Performance

The rapid expansion of computing infrastructure is directly linked to the active development of artificial intelligence within SpaceX following the merger with xAI in February 2026. The deal was completed through a share exchange, valuing SpaceX at $1 trillion and xAI at $250 billion.

The combined entity was valued at $1.25 trillion. At the same time, the artificial intelligence division comprising xAI and the X platform posted revenue of $2.56 billion and an operating loss of $1.26 billion in the second quarter of 2026. Most of the revenue came not from Grok sales but from major contracts to lease Colossus computing capacity.

SpaceXElon MuskNVIDIAArtificial IntelligenceTechnology
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