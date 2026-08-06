Test results: 234,000 applicants failed to reach the 56.7-point threshold

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Test results: 234,000 applicants failed to reach the 56.7-point threshold

In Uzbekistan, a large share of applicants who took the entrance tests for the 2026/2027 academic year failed to achieve the minimum result required to participate in the selection process. According to calculations by the DTMStat platform, 234,072 of the nearly 622,000 applicants who took the exam scored below the 56.7-point threshold.

This amounts to 37.6 percent of all participants. Put simply, at least one in every three applicants has lost the opportunity to participate in the main selection for higher education programs.

However, passing 56.7 points does not mean that an applicant has been admitted as a student. The most difficult stage for applicants — correctly choosing a university and program — still lies ahead.

The selection process ended here for 234,000 applicants

The analysis used 56.7 points as the minimum criterion for tuition-based admission. This result represents 30 percent of the maximum score of 189 points.

Applicants who scored below this threshold will not participate in the general selection for state higher education institutions. In previous admission campaigns, 56.7 points was also set as the minimum score for tuition-based admission, while 68 points was the minimum for a state grant.

However, it is important not to confuse two concepts here:

56.7 points — the lowest threshold that allows participation in the selection for tuition-based admission;

68 points — the minimum criterion for applying for a state grant.

Neither of these automatically guarantees admission or a grant.

Not everyone who scores 68 points will receive a grant

Scoring 68 points for a state grant only gives an applicant the right to participate in the selection process. The actual passing score may be considerably higher depending on the university, study program, language of instruction, quota and level of competition.

For example, it is natural that 68 points may not be enough for a grant in highly competitive fields such as medicine, law, economics, information technology or foreign languages.

Likewise, an applicant who scores more than 56.7 points may fail to secure a tuition-based place if they choose the wrong program. This is because the final result is determined not by the minimum threshold, but by the applicant’s position among other candidates.

How many applicants were there according to the official statistics?

According to the Knowledge and Skills Assessment Agency, a total of 677,907 applicants registered online for admission to the 2026/2027 academic year. Of these, 664,609 were scheduled to take the tests.

In the DTMStat analysis, the number of people who actually took the exam was estimated at nearly 622,000. If the official agency publishes the number of test participants and their complete score distribution in a separate table, these figures can be assessed more accurately.

For now, it would be more accurate to regard the figure of 234,072 not as official final statistics, but as an analytical calculation based on publicly available results.

What will those who passed the threshold do next?

After the test results are announced, applicants will, in the second stage of admission, select the higher education institution, program, form of study, language of instruction and order of selection priorities.

According to the Knowledge and Skills Assessment Agency, the final results showing whether an applicant has been recommended for admission will be announced within one week after the selection processes are fully completed.

At this stage, applicants should review the following information:

  • their position in the overall ranking for their subject combination;

  • the grant and tuition-based admission quotas allocated to the program;

  • passing scores from previous years;

  • competition by language and form of study;

  • the order of priority of the five selected programs.

It is also risky to make a decision based solely on last year’s score. If the admission quota, number of applicants and share of high-scoring candidates change, the passing score may also shift significantly.

What problem do the figures reveal?

The 37.6 percent result not only shows that hundreds of thousands of young people failed the exam, but also raises questions about school preparation, the tutoring market and methods of preparing for tests.

In particular, if a large share of applicants failed to reach even one-third of the maximum score, it is difficult to explain the problem solely by exam-day anxiety.

At the same time, scoring below 56.7 points does not mean that a person’s future is over. Other options also exist, including vocational education, private and foreign universities, and thorough preparation for the next admission campaign.

An exam shows the result of a single day. But the applicant’s subsequent decisions will determine whether this result becomes an obstacle on their path or the beginning of a new plan.

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your acquaintances on Telegram or other social networks!

UzbekistanDTMStat
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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