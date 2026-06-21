William Saliba on Champions League defeat and PSG teammates' jokes

Arsenal defender William Saliba spoke openly about how he feels after the painful defeat in the Champions League final and the atmosphere within the French national team. For the London club member, who missed the opportunity against Paris Saint-Germain in the dramatic clash in Budapest, this defeat was one of the hardest blows of his career. However, the player noted that he has already managed to put this failure behind him. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to Goal.com, the final match between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain was decided in a penalty shootout with a score of 4:3 in favor of the Parisians. This defeat shattered the dreams of Mikel Arteta's pupils to win a prestigious European trophy for the first time. The 25-year-old defender William Saliba emphasizes that this experience will push the team to be even stronger in the upcoming 2026-27 season.

Jokes in the national team and psychological recovery

Interestingly, five Paris Saint-Germain players feature in the French national team. Saliba did not hide that when he gathered around the table with the teammates who won that final, banter continued between them. According to him, the Parisian players often joke by reminding him of the final result.

"Sometimes I talk about it with the five Parisians, we tease each other during meals. It's all in a friendly spirit," says the former Marseille defender. Saliba stated that he doesn't take such jokes to heart and is focusing all his attention on reaching new heights with the national team.

Saliba explained that joining the national team immediately after the club season ended helped him recover mentally. The preparation process ahead of the World Cup is so intense that there is no time to think about past mistakes. Although the first three or four days were difficult, he is now striving entirely toward new goals.

Next plans for the French national team

Currently, the French national team under Didier Deschamps holds second place in Group I. The match against the Iraq national team on June 22 could decide the play-off issue for the French. If France wins and Norway also succeeds in their match, the "Les Bleus" will secure their ticket to the next stage ahead of schedule.

Saliba's mental state is very important for Arsenal fans, as he is considered the main pillar of the team's defensive line. His confident play on the international stage and his ability to quickly forget the club defeat will undoubtedly help the London club enter the field with more enthusiasm next season.