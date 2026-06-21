Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane: England's New Leaders

The England national team started the 2026 World Cup with a confident victory. In the match against Croatia (4:2), the team's main stars — Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham — both got on the scoresheet. This result showed not only the tournament standings but also the formation of a new hierarchy within the team. This is reported by Goal.com news provides.

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn spoke at a press conference about the influence of Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham on the team. In his opinion, despite being only 22 years old, Bellingham has already become a true leader alongside captain Harry Kane. Burn jokingly referred to Bellingham's age, noting that his actions on the pitch are surprising even to experienced players.

"They are both leaders playing at the peak of their careers in the world's best clubs. I don't know if Jude is 12 or something like that, but he is already here! He has a long way to go, but even now he has become an extremely important player for us," Goal.com quotes Dan Burn.

Energy on the pitch and new status

Bellingham's performance against Croatia is being hailed as the benchmark for a modern midfielder. He combined technical skill with a high work rate. According to Dan Burn, a single aggressive tackle or move by Jude at the start of the game gives energy to the entire team and forces other players to raise their level.

In Thomas Tuchel's system, Bellingham is seen not only as a creator but also as a primary force for physical pressure. Before the World Cup, there were various critical opinions regarding his role in the national team. However, the first-round victory and the goal scored put an end to all doubts.

Bellingham himself, commenting on the game, stated that he remains calm under external pressure. "Part of being a footballer is criticism. I don't get upset by those who say bad things about me, because sometimes I deserve it. Today, it was a pleasure to remind people once again who I am," says the Real Madrid star.

For the England national team, the fact that Kane and Bellingham are in top form is expected to be of decisive importance in the later stages of the tournament. The team remains one of the main contenders for the championship, not only due to its attacking potential but also thanks to its stability in the center of the pitch.