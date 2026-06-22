Kylian Mbappe Could Move to MLS: David Beckham Inviting Him to Join

France national team and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has discussed the possibility of moving to North America in the next stage of his career. One of the brightest figures in the football world did not hide that US culture and the approach to sports there have always attracted him. This was reported by Goal.com. report states.

During a press conference ahead of the World Cup match against Iraq, Mbappe shared his thoughts on American football. According to him, the endless ambitions and unique culture in the US appeal to him greatly. The footballer did not rule out the possibility of playing across the ocean before retiring.

Interestingly, one of the owners of Inter Miami, David Beckham, is already in negotiations with the French forward. Mbappe noted with a hint of humor: "David talks to me about this." This suggests he may follow in the footsteps of stars like Lionel Messi in the future.

Inter Miami — A Hub for Stars

Thanks to David Beckham's influence, Inter Miami is becoming a primary destination for global stars. Previously, England national team member Marcus Rashford also trained at the club's facilities. Currently, high-profile players like Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul play for the team.

Additionally, there are reports that the club has reached an agreement with Brazil national team member Casemiro. If Kylian Mbappe also joins this squad, MLS will become one of the most watched leagues not only regionally but globally. For now, the 27-year-old forward is focused on his success with Real Madrid and the national team.

Currently, Mbappe ranks third on the list of all-time World Cup top scorers with 14 goals. His national team is fighting for the lead in the group against Norway. French fans are expecting more goals and tournament victory from their leader.