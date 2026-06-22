Kylian Mbappe Could Move to MLS: David Beckham Inviting Him to Join

·2·Sport
Kylian Mbappe Could Move to MLS: David Beckham Inviting Him to Join

France national team and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has discussed the possibility of moving to North America in the next stage of his career. One of the brightest figures in the football world did not hide that US culture and the approach to sports there have always attracted him. This was reported by Goal.com. report states.

During a press conference ahead of the World Cup match against Iraq, Mbappe shared his thoughts on American football. According to him, the endless ambitions and unique culture in the US appeal to him greatly. The footballer did not rule out the possibility of playing across the ocean before retiring.

Interestingly, one of the owners of Inter Miami, David Beckham, is already in negotiations with the French forward. Mbappe noted with a hint of humor: "David talks to me about this." This suggests he may follow in the footsteps of stars like Lionel Messi in the future.

Inter Miami — A Hub for Stars

Thanks to David Beckham's influence, Inter Miami is becoming a primary destination for global stars. Previously, England national team member Marcus Rashford also trained at the club's facilities. Currently, high-profile players like Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul play for the team.

Additionally, there are reports that the club has reached an agreement with Brazil national team member Casemiro. If Kylian Mbappe also joins this squad, MLS will become one of the most watched leagues not only regionally but globally. For now, the 27-year-old forward is focused on his success with Real Madrid and the national team.

Currently, Mbappe ranks third on the list of all-time World Cup top scorers with 14 goals. His national team is fighting for the lead in the group against Norway. French fans are expecting more goals and tournament victory from their leader.

Kylian MbappeReal MadridInter MiamiDavid BeckhamMLS
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Belgium and Iran play out goalless drawBelgium and Iran play out goalless drawToday, 04:19Kylian Mbappe defends teammate: Dembele is a "Ballon d'Or" winner and key weaponKylian Mbappe defends teammate: Dembele is a "Ballon d'Or" winner and key weaponToday, 02:55Nicolas Jackson decides to stay at Chelsea: Xabi Alonso to put him to the testNicolas Jackson decides to stay at Chelsea: Xabi Alonso to put him to the testToday, 02:39Alexis Mac Allister: A player like Lionel Messi will never be born againAlexis Mac Allister: A player like Lionel Messi will never be born againToday, 01:57Lamine Yamal scores debut World Cup goal: Spain crush Saudi ArabiaLamine Yamal scores debut World Cup goal: Spain crush Saudi ArabiaToday, 01:31Michael Owen Defends Cristiano Ronaldo Against Critics: He Will Still Make His MarkMichael Owen Defends Cristiano Ronaldo Against Critics: He Will Still Make His MarkToday, 01:30
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?