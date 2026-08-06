Luka Modric Comments on Rafael Leao’s Future at Milan

Milan’s experienced midfielder Luka Modric shared his thoughts on Portuguese forward Rafael Leao’s future at the club. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the veteran stressed that his teammate is mature enough to decide his own future and made no secret of his desire for Leao to stay at the club. According to Goal.com reports .

Speculation over Rafael Leao’s future has continued during the most intense phase of the transfer window. At the end of the 2025/26 season, the Portuguese player indicated that he was ready for a new challenge. The winger, who has been the mainstay of Milan’s attack for seven years, left the club’s supporters and management pondering his decision.

Modric refuses to offer advice but expresses confidence in Leao

Luka Modric said he would not put pressure on his teammate, respecting his personal decisions. According to the midfielder, Rafa understands what is best for him and knows how much the club values him.

«I don’t want to give him advice. Rafa is mature enough to know what is right for him,» Modric stressed. He added that the player understands how much the fans and the club love him, and that he simply needs to work hard and give his all for Milan as he always does.

Injuries and hopes for the new season

Luka Modric admitted that last season was not particularly productive for Rafael Leao. The winger was unable to maintain his best physical condition because of several injuries. However, the Croatian midfielder believes that playing alongside a fully fit and focused Leao would provide the team with great motivation.

With Milan having to compete this season without the financial and sporting benefits of Champions League football, keeping Leao in top form at the club would be hugely important. Modric noted that if he stays, it would be fantastic for everyone, because Rafa at his peak is one of the best footballers in the world.

The head coach’s stance

Modric’s comments came as head coach Ruben Amorim was also required to address the winger’s future. Despite previous reports, Amorim stressed during the preseason camp in Australia that the Portuguese star remains fully committed to the Rossoneri project.

According to Amorim, all the players, including Leao, are working very well. The head coach said Rafa should be happy to play for a great club like Milan and added that his motivation is high.