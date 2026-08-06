Windscribe Releases Privacy Script for Windows Users

Windscribe, the developer of popular VPN services, has introduced deGDID, a free and open-source utility designed to disable the hidden Global Device Identifier (GDID) in the Windows operating system. The tool enables users to eliminate persistent digital traces from the system and improve the security of their personal data. Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the creation of this specialized script was prompted by a criminal case in the United States. According to media reports, law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, used this GDID identifier to help determine the identity of a suspected hacker.

Hidden Identifier and Security Concerns

Although the incident occurred as part of an official investigation, Windscribe specialists emphasize that the existence of a persistent device identifier that cannot be disabled using standard Windows tools raises serious privacy concerns. GDID is a unique digital marker used by Microsoft services and stored locally on the device.

The project authors state that ordinary users cannot disable this identifier or prevent it from being recreated through the operating system’s standard settings. For this reason, independent developers decided to create a dedicated solution to address the problem.

How the deGDID Utility Works

The new deGDID script runs through PowerShell with administrator privileges. It can check whether the identifier exists on the computer, hide it in diagnostic logs, delete existing entries, and prevent new ones from being created. If necessary, the system’s default state can also be restored.

To achieve these goals, the program deletes local GDID keys, changes access permissions for the relevant registry sections, and blocks Windows from contacting the internal Microsoft DeviceAdd service responsible for registering the device.

Important Limitations and Risks

The developers warn that full protection mode may affect certain Windows functions. After device registration is blocked, some services related to the Microsoft account and the system’s online capabilities may work inconsistently or stop functioning altogether.

deGDID also cannot delete identifiers that have already been transmitted to Microsoft servers. In addition, the tool does not support corporate computers connected to a domain or managed centrally. Microsoft has so far provided no comment on the release of the program or criticism over the inability to disable the identifier in Windows.