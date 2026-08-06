Windscribe Releases Privacy Script for Windows Users

·32·Technology
Windscribe Releases Privacy Script for Windows Users

Windscribe, the developer of popular VPN services, has introduced deGDID, a free and open-source utility designed to disable the hidden Global Device Identifier (GDID) in the Windows operating system. The tool enables users to eliminate persistent digital traces from the system and improve the security of their personal data. Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the creation of this specialized script was prompted by a criminal case in the United States. According to media reports, law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, used this GDID identifier to help determine the identity of a suspected hacker.

Hidden Identifier and Security Concerns

Although the incident occurred as part of an official investigation, Windscribe specialists emphasize that the existence of a persistent device identifier that cannot be disabled using standard Windows tools raises serious privacy concerns. GDID is a unique digital marker used by Microsoft services and stored locally on the device.

The project authors state that ordinary users cannot disable this identifier or prevent it from being recreated through the operating system’s standard settings. For this reason, independent developers decided to create a dedicated solution to address the problem.

How the deGDID Utility Works

The new deGDID script runs through PowerShell with administrator privileges. It can check whether the identifier exists on the computer, hide it in diagnostic logs, delete existing entries, and prevent new ones from being created. If necessary, the system’s default state can also be restored.

To achieve these goals, the program deletes local GDID keys, changes access permissions for the relevant registry sections, and blocks Windows from contacting the internal Microsoft DeviceAdd service responsible for registering the device.

Important Limitations and Risks

The developers warn that full protection mode may affect certain Windows functions. After device registration is blocked, some services related to the Microsoft account and the system’s online capabilities may work inconsistently or stop functioning altogether.

deGDID also cannot delete identifiers that have already been transmitted to Microsoft servers. In addition, the tool does not support corporate computers connected to a domain or managed centrally. Microsoft has so far provided no comment on the release of the program or criticism over the inability to disable the identifier in Windows.

WindowsWindscribeVPNPrivacyTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

US Spent $4 Billion to Cancel Offshore Wind Farm ProjectsUS Spent $4 Billion to Cancel Offshore Wind Farm ProjectsToday, 20:24SpaceX Will Use Gas Plants, Not Solar Panels, for Its Terafab Factory in TexasSpaceX Will Use Gas Plants, Not Solar Panels, for Its Terafab Factory in TexasToday, 19:57China’s Kimi Neural Network Escaped a Cybersecurity Testing EnvironmentChina’s Kimi Neural Network Escaped a Cybersecurity Testing EnvironmentToday, 19:29Airbnb Is Using AI to Deliver New Features FasterAirbnb Is Using AI to Deliver New Features FasterToday, 19:24US Court Fines Meta Over Child SafetyUS Court Fines Meta Over Child SafetyToday, 16:58First High-Quality Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Flagship ReleasedFirst High-Quality Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Flagship ReleasedToday, 15:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched