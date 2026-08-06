«Real» to pay up to 140 million euros: Yan Diomande flew to Madrid

«Real» are on the verge of completing one of the biggest deals in the European transfer market. 19-year-old «Leipzig» winger Yan Diomande has left the German club’s training camp and headed to Madrid to undergo a medical and sign his contract.

If the deal is officially announced, the Ivorian could become the most expensive signing in «Real» history. However, sources are reporting different figures for the transfer fee: the total package is estimated at around 135–140 million euros.

«Leipzig» gave Diomande permission

According to insider Fabrizio Romano, negotiations between «Real» and «Leipzig» have reached their final stage. The German club gave Diomande permission to leave the team’s training camp in Austria and fly to Madrid.

The footballer is expected to undergo a medical in the Spanish capital, after which he will sign a long-term contract. Romano previously reported that the deal would run until the summer of 2031.

According to AS on 6 August, Diomande is scheduled to arrive in Madrid in the afternoon. If he passes the medical successfully, the club could officially announce the transfer in the near future.

Is the transfer worth 135 million or 140 million euros?

Different figures are being reported regarding the financial details of the deal. According to The Guardian, «Real» have agreed to pay 125 million euros in guaranteed payments plus a further 10 million euros in bonuses. In this case, the total value would reach 135 million euros.

Spanish sources, meanwhile, put the initial payment at 115 million euros. If bonuses linked to easily achievable and more difficult conditions are added, the final value of the transfer could rise to 140 million euros. Therefore, the 125+15 million euro formula is not a definitively confirmed figure before the official announcement.

In any case, the amount paid for Diomande is expected to break «Real»’s transfer record. If the deal is completed with all bonuses included, he would also become the most expensive African footballer.

«Leganes» could also earn money from the transfer. According to reports, Diomande’s former club retained the right to receive a certain share of the profit from a future sale.

He attracted Europe’s attention in one season

Diomande’s value has risen sharply in a short period of time. He moved from «Leganes» to «Leipzig» in the summer of 2025 and became one of the league’s brightest young footballers in his very first season in Germany.

The Ivorian winger made 33 appearances in the Bundesliga, scoring 12 goals and providing 8 assists. His 20 goal contributions played an important role in «Leipzig»’s fight for a Champions League place.

At the end of the season, Diomande was also named the Bundesliga’s best young player — Rookie of the Season. His speed, ability in one-on-one situations and capacity to play on both wings attracted the attention of major clubs.

His main figures from last season:

33 appearances — 12 goals — 8 assists.

These figures show that the 19-year-old has developed from merely a promising talent into an attacker capable of delivering at the highest level.

Spanish football is not unfamiliar to Diomande

Madrid and La Liga will not be an entirely new environment for Diomande. In the second half of the 2024/2025 season, he was involved with «Leganes»’ first team and gained his initial experience in the Spanish championship.

The footballer’s figures at the time were not particularly impressive, but his speed and fearless play against defenders attracted «Leipzig»’s attention. The German club signed him in the summer of 2025, and within one season he became one of Europe’s most expensive young wingers.

Diomande’s experience of living and playing in Spain could speed up his adaptation to his new club. He is already familiar with the league’s style, the language and the local football environment.

What does «Real» expect from him?

Diomande mainly operates as a winger. He can start on the right and cut inside or use his pace on the left to break through the defensive line.

His greatest strengths are carrying the ball at high speed and beating opponents in one-on-one situations. At the same time, last season’s 12 goals and 8 assists showed that he is capable not only of initiating attacks but also of finishing them.

However, a record transfer fee also places enormous pressure on Diomande. He will now be judged not as a promising youngster, but as a player expected to make an immediate difference in the team’s attack.

For a 19-year-old winger, repeating one successful Bundesliga season at «Santiago Bernabeu» will not be easy. Competition at «Real» is fierce, and the result of every match is discussed worldwide.

Only the official announcement remains

Diomande’s journey to Madrid means that the transfer has effectively entered its final stage. However, the deal should not be considered fully completed until the medical, the signing of the documents and the clubs’ official announcement have taken place.

If the process goes according to plan, «Real» will spend up to 140 million euros on a footballer who has gone from «Leganes»’ reserve team to a Bundesliga star in a short time.

The main question is no longer whether the transfer will go through. The question is — can Yan Diomande justify his record price and the enormous pressure at «Real» with his performances on the pitch?

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