Yan Diomande Close to Joining Real Madrid

Real Madrid are very close to completing one of the most high-profile transfers of the summer. RB Leipzig midfielder Yan Diomande has left the training camp in Austria and travelled to Spain, where he is preparing to undergo a medical. According to Bild, all key terms of the transfer have been agreed and the deal is expected to be officially announced. Goal.com reports .

The Ivorian talent left the training base in Saalfelden, Austria, for the airport early on Thursday in a black Mercedes Vito. Remarkably, just 24 hours earlier he had joined the camp after recovering from illness. The young footballer, who had arrived at the training base by bicycle, was forced to briefly say goodbye to his teammates after receiving final permission to leave.

Transfer Fee and Financial Details

The German club will receive a guaranteed €125 million from Real Madrid for its star player. Including various bonuses, the total fee could reach €140 million. The sum would provide RB Leipzig with a major financial boost and rank among the biggest deals in football history.

The parties have reportedly agreed on the terms of a long-term contract running until June 2031. If the 19-year-old successfully completes his medical in Madrid, he will represent the Spanish giants for the next seven seasons. The transfer brings an end to one of the most discussed stories of the summer transfer window.

A Blow for the Coach and a New Challenge

The transfer is a serious blow for RB Leipzig head coach Martin Demichelis, who had planned to build his new tactical system around last season’s best young player in the Bundesliga. Yan Diomande made an outstanding contribution to his team’s Champions League qualification last season, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists in 33 appearances.

RB Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schafer did not attempt to deny the rumours that had emerged earlier, but the German club could not resist the financial power of the reigning European champions. Yan Diomande is now entering a completely new and more demanding chapter of his career.