iPhone Apps Distributed via Telegram Threaten Privacy

·51·Technology
iPhone Apps Distributed via Telegram Threaten Privacy

Kaspersky Lab experts have identified another security threat targeting iOS device users. According to their findings, fake versions of popular apps filled with malicious modules are being actively distributed through Russian-language Telegram channels. This once again highlights the importance of protecting mobile devices and personal data. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Criminals were found to have modified the code of legitimate apps and installed a specialized spyware module designed to collect user data. Analysis showed that the malicious apps included popular marketplaces, a photo editor and services for watching video content.

How do the fake apps work, and what do they monitor?

Experts say that the infected apps do not run continuously in the background. However, when a user opens an app, the spyware module becomes active and starts collecting important information about the device. In particular, the app can steal memory parameters, battery charge status, regional settings, the mobile operator code and even precise geolocation data.

In addition, the malware can detect whether the device has been jailbroken and automatically take screenshots before sending them to the criminals. Some modified apps do not contain malicious code directly, but they include links directing users to a Telegram channel distributing dangerous files.

Installation Process and Security Rules

These apps are distributed outside the official App Store. The installation process is complex: users are asked to download a special IPA file and purchase a developer certificate. The app is then installed on the iPhone using third-party tools such as eSign or Scarlet.

Experts strongly warn that using such suspicious methods can lead to personal data leaks. Kaspersky Lab recommends downloading apps only from official and trusted sources. If an app is unavailable in the official store, users should install it only through official methods specified by the developer.

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