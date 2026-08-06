Chelsea must strengthen its goalkeeping department in the summer transfer window

·125·Sport
Chelsea must strengthen its goalkeeping department in the summer transfer window

It is becoming increasingly important for English club Chelsea to sign a new and reliable goalkeeper during the summer transfer window. The inconsistent performances and costly errors of the team’s current goalkeeper, Robert Sánchez, have drawn criticism from experts and fans. According to reports, former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given advised the London club to take decisive action to strengthen the squad. Goal.com reports this.

According to Shay Given, the current main problem for Chelsea and Newcastle United is finding a reliable goalkeeper. In an interview with BoyleSports, the former footballer put forward the name of Caoimhín Kelleher, who currently guards Brentford’s goal but is a Liverpool academy graduate. He said the Irish goalkeeper could be a signing that would significantly improve the quality of play for either club.

Sánchez’s inconsistent performances and errors

Although Robert Sánchez is highly regarded, sharp declines in his performances and costly mistakes are negatively affecting the team’s results. Shay Given strongly criticized the Spanish goalkeeper’s rash decisions in certain situations. He said that while Sánchez makes unbelievable saves and rescues his team, he often takes unnecessary risks outside the penalty area.

The former goalkeeper continued by saying that he had often defended Sánchez last season, but that repeated mistakes eventually become impossible to tolerate. Such incidents, which can lead to penalties or serious fouls, are undermining confidence in Chelsea’s defence. The club’s management must therefore give serious consideration to this position during the summer transfer window.

The situation surrounding a Kelleher transfer

Caoimhín Kelleher’s future largely depends on decisions made by his former club Liverpool and first-choice goalkeeper Alisson. Given Alisson’s firmly established position at Anfield, it seems more logical for Kelleher to choose another team in search of regular playing time. If Liverpool do not exercise their buy-back clause, Chelsea or Newcastle United are expected to take advantage of the opportunity.

According to Shay Given, Chelsea have spent heavily on their goalkeeping department in recent years but have still not achieved complete stability. Therefore, if the club wants to be competitive next season, it must resolve the need for a quality goalkeeper during the summer transfer window.

ChelseaRobert SánchezCaoimhín KelleherShay GivenPremier League
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