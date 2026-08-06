Will Marcus Rashford Return to Manchester United or Be Transferred

The future of England forward Marcus Rashford has sparked heated debate in the football world. The Old Trafford academy graduate previously left the club after becoming unhappy with his situation. However, his talent and performances in recent seasons are forcing the management to reconsider the transfer issue. Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, Marcus Rashford spent the last few seasons on loan at Barcelona and Aston Villa. Despite performing well for the Catalan club, Barcelona did not exercise its option to sign him permanently. Aston Villa also decided against keeping the player. As a result, the 28-year-old is expected to return to Manchester United after the World Cup in North America.

Lee Sharpe believes Rashford could be a valuable asset for the club

Former Manchester United winger Lee Sharpe discussed Marcus Rashford's situation in an interview conducted in partnership with NetBet. According to Sharpe, the player's potential is extremely high, but the main issue is his mental state and attitude toward his future at the club.

Sharpe claimed that Rashford appeared disinterested at the club before his departure and failed to give his all on the pitch. It is unclear whether this was caused by personal problems or disagreements with the coaching staff, but his talent could clearly benefit any team.

The Possibility of a New Contract and the Risks of a Transfer

Although relations between the club and the player remain complicated, the possibility of signing a new contract in the future cannot be completely ruled out. If Marcus Rashford is not focused solely on joining another team, his return could provide a major boost to the squad.

According to experts, the coaching staff, including Michael Carrick, are ready to work with and support the player. However, the key question remains whether Marcus himself wants to be part of this team. The issue is expected to be resolved by the end of the 2026 summer transfer window.