Lionel Messi Makes a Fantastic Return for Inter Miami

Argentina captain Lionel Messi showcased his outstanding skills in his first start after returning from the World Cup. In the Leagues Cup clash against Atlético San Luis, the forward scored twice and provided an assist, making a huge contribution to his team’s 4–2 victory. Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the match began brightly for the visitors, with David Rodríguez putting Atlético San Luis ahead with an early goal. However, the hosts quickly recovered, and Lionel Messi restored the balance by brilliantly sending Noa Allen’s pass directly into the net. Telasco Segovia then put the Miami club ahead, before Messi found the scoresheet once again before halftime.

A strike compared to Picasso’s art

However, the most memorable moment of the match was Lionel Messi’s first goal. Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos made no secret of his admiration for the Argentine star’s technique. According to him, cleanly controlling the ball out of the air in such a difficult situation and then firing it powerfully into the net was a true work of art.

“If we are talking about painting, this is like a Picasso,” the publication quoted the coach as saying. Lionel Messi’s second goal of the match also made him the leading scorer in Leagues Cup history. He took his tally to 14 goals, moving ahead of LAFC forward Denis Bouanga.

Noa Allen’s historic night and Suárez’s absence

Young defender Noa Allen also recorded a historic achievement, providing three assists in a single match for the first time in his career. His intelligent passes set up both of Messi’s goals and Segovia’s strike. The Miami club were without experienced forward Luis Suárez, who was suspended for the match. The Uruguayan is serving a six-match ban for his misconduct toward a Seattle Sounders staff member in the 2025 tournament final.

Nevertheless, Lionel Messi’s spectacular return to the lineup is giving Inter Miami great confidence as they seek to repeat their 2023 championship triumph. The team will continue its campaign on Saturday against Mexico’s Monterrey.