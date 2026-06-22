Harry Redknapp Criticizes Tottenham's Transfer Policy

Tottenham Hotspur has come under heavy fire for its transfer market mistakes in recent years and the decline of the squad to a mediocre level. Analyzing the team's failures over the last two years, former manager Harry Redknapp accused the management of wasting money. In his view, many of the expensive players brought in have failed to perform according to their price tags. This was reported by Goal.com news provides.

In an interview with Goal.com, Redknapp emphasized that major changes are necessary in the Tottenham squad. According to the specialist, many players bought for £50, £60, and even £70 million turned out to be merely "average" performers. This led to the team finishing around 17th place in the Premier League and fighting for survival.

Roberto De Zerbi and New Hopes

Despite the grim situation, Harry Redknapp believes that under new manager Roberto De Zerbi, Tottenham can return to the top spots. The Italian specialist, who took over the team at the end of March, managed to restore the players' self-confidence and winning spirit in a short time. Redknapp predicts that the London club has the potential to return to the top six next season.

"I don't know the new manager personally, but I like his style of work. He has no patience for the chaos of the last two years. Roberto forces the players to work at their maximum and parts ways with those who do not meet the requirements," Redknapp added. In his opinion, the most important task for Tottenham is a fundamental reform of their scouting and selection process.

It is worth noting that after failing to reach agreements with managers like Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor in previous seasons, Roberto De Zerbi has stepped in as the savior. The club management now plans to significantly refresh the squad during the summer transfer window by bringing in the players requested by the manager. Funds from sales will be directed toward raising the team's standards.

The new season schedule is already known, and Tottenham will play their first match away against Brentford. Fans and experts are eagerly waiting to see how the team under Roberto De Zerbi will look by the time of this game. If the transfer policy is set on the right track, the London club could once again become a team fighting for a Champions League spot.