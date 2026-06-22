Who will commentate the Uzbekistan vs Portugal match?

·52·Sport
Who will commentate the Uzbekistan vs Portugal match?

There is little time left until the start of the crucial clash between the Uzbekistan and Portugal national teams as part of the World Cup group stage. It has become known which commentators will cover this historic match for football fans. Commentator Murod Rizayev announced the names of his colleagues working on this match via his Telegram channel.

Commentary by Mirzahakim To‘xtamirzayev on the Sport channel

The exciting encounter between the Portugal and Uzbekistan national teams will be broadcast live on the Sport channel on June 23 at 21:50. The renowned and experienced commentator Mirzahakim To‘xtamirzayev will commentate this center-piece match for millions of fans.

Xayrulla Hamidov and Davron Fayziyev will work directly from the stadium

Additionally, the Futbol TV and Zo‘r TV channels are organizing special broadcasts of this match for Uzbek football enthusiasts. On these channels, renowned commentators Xayrulla Hamidov and Davron Fayziyev will provide live commentary directly from the stadium in the USA.

No turning back for either team

As a reminder, the Uzbekistan national team lost 1-3 to Colombia in the first round of the World Cup group stage. Portugal, meanwhile, unexpectedly settled for a 1-1 draw against DR Congo. Given the group situation, this next clash is of critical importance in determining their fate in the tournament.

UzbekistanPortugalMirzahakim To‘xtamirzayevXayrulla HamidovDavron Fayziyev
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