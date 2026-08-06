Serious Interest from Portugal in Milan Striker Santiago Gimenez

·37·Sport
Serious Interest from Portugal in Milan Striker Santiago Gimenez

With the European football transfer window in full swing, one of Portugal’s top clubs has shown serious interest in Milan striker Santiago Gimenez. According to Goal.com, the Mexico international, who plays for Milan, has become a transfer target for Porto, and initial contact between the parties has already been established. Goal.com reports that.

According to information published by Portugal’s prestigious A Bola, Porto are working seriously on the transfer of Santiago Gimenez as they look to strengthen their reigning champions’ squad. Porto head coach Francesco Farioli wants the Mexican striker in his team and personally contacted the player to discuss the club’s ambitious goals.

Contact Between Coach and Player

The coach and striker first became acquainted in the Netherlands, when Santi was playing for Feyenoord and Farioli was in charge of Ajax. During their conversation, the coach once again expressed his great respect for the player. They also discussed the team’s urgent need for a top-level striker after Spanish forward Samu was sidelined by injury.

Santiago Gimenez said he was pleased by Porto’s interest in him, but stressed that Milan’s management would make the final decision on the transfer. Porto’s management are currently continuing negotiations with the player’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, and discussing the terms of a potential deal.

Milan’s Demands and Transfer Conditions

Porto plan to sign the player on loan with an option to buy. Milan, however, prefer a different approach: they want a permanent transfer and hope to receive at least €25 million.

After returning from their tour of Australia, the Italian club will hold a face-to-face meeting with the player and his representatives to develop a strategy for the final days of the transfer window. If the Mexican striker is sold, Milan could consider Breel Embolo as an alternative to Goncalo Ramos.

MilanSantiago GimenezPortoTransferSerie A
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