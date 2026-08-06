London Grants First Licenses for Uber and Wayve Autonomous Taxis
Transport for London (TfL) has granted Uber and automotive software developer Wayve official licenses to test self-driving taxis in the British capital. This important step marks one of the city’s first practical moves toward introducing innovative vehicles and taking urban mobility to a new level. Ixbt.com reports that
According to ixbt.com, TfL issued special permits for 15 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles equipped with Wayve’s autonomous driving software and a set of advanced cameras and radar sensors. During the initial phase of the project, an operator will always remain in the driver’s seat to ensure safety. The operator can take control at any time if necessary, but the main process will be managed entirely by AI and software.
Future Plans and Safety MeasuresAs the project moves to the next stage, Uber and Wayve will need to obtain separate approval from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) to operate the vehicles completely without drivers. Representatives of Transport for London, in turn, said they would continuously monitor the robotaxis and were ready to intervene immediately if any threat to passenger safety was detected.
According to information released by the companies, the number of city residents who have joined the waiting list to try the service has already exceeded tens of thousands. In the past eight weeks, more than 100 000 Londoners have joined the dedicated waiting list. Initial test rides will be available during the summer to some users who registered, after which the service will gradually open to the wider public.
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