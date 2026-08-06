London Grants First Licenses for Uber and Wayve Autonomous Taxis

Transport for London (TfL) has granted Uber and automotive software developer Wayve official licenses to test self-driving taxis in the British capital. This important step marks one of the city’s first practical moves toward introducing innovative vehicles and taking urban mobility to a new level. Ixbt.com reports that

According to ixbt.com, TfL issued special permits for 15 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles equipped with Wayve’s autonomous driving software and a set of advanced cameras and radar sensors. During the initial phase of the project, an operator will always remain in the driver’s seat to ensure safety. The operator can take control at any time if necessary, but the main process will be managed entirely by AI and software.

Future Plans and Safety Measures

As the project moves to the next stage, Uber and Wayve will need to obtain separate approval from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) to operate the vehicles completely without drivers. Representatives of Transport for London, in turn, said they would continuously monitor the robotaxis and were ready to intervene immediately if any threat to passenger safety was detected.

According to information released by the companies, the number of city residents who have joined the waiting list to try the service has already exceeded tens of thousands. In the past eight weeks, more than 100 000 Londoners have joined the dedicated waiting list. Initial test rides will be available during the summer to some users who registered, after which the service will gradually open to the wider public.

Public Reaction and Concerns

However, the news has triggered strong opposition among the city’s traditional taxi drivers and their unions. Local drivers fear that the arrival of robotaxis on the roads could put thousands of jobs at risk. Union representatives have also warned that accidents on the roads could increase, urging the transport authority to approach the issue with extreme caution.