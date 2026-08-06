eBay Expands the Scale of Live Shopping

·42·Technology
eBay Expands the Scale of Live Shopping

eBay, the popular online marketplace, is placing special focus on developing its live shopping business. According to Ixbt.com, by the end of the second quarter, total sales on the platform had increased nearly eightfold year over year, while the number of viewers and viewing time had also grown significantly. Techcrunch.com reports .

Against this backdrop, the company’s management plans to introduce eBay Live in more international markets over the coming weeks and months. During a meeting with investors, eBay CEO Jamie Iannone said these results had further strengthened the company’s belief that live broadcasts boost buyer engagement and help users discover new opportunities.

How Are Live Broadcasts Affecting Sales?

According to the company, more than 90 percent of sellers who regularly host live broadcasts have reported higher sales. Users of this format also sell three times more products than those who do not use live broadcasts. Buyers are showing interest as well: first-time purchasers of collectibles spend 70 percent more than buyers using conventional methods.

It is worth noting that eBay first tested this feature privately in the United States in 2022. It was later launched in countries including the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, France, Italy, and Canada. Last month, the company abandoned its invitation-only model and launched a self-service system for sellers across more than 300 categories, including electronics, fashion, and collectibles.

Market Competition and Future Plans

In the United States, live shopping is no longer just a small experiment but is becoming a serious business sector. Competitors such as Whatnot and TikTok Shop are also active in this market. Whatnot, in particular, is reportedly valued at more than $11 billion on average, while TikTok Shop is testing paid subscriptions and exclusive discounts for its customers.

As competition intensifies, eBay has also improved its platform’s technical capabilities. According to the CEO, search functions on the homepage and mobile app have been updated, making it easier to find events. Sellers can also create broadcasts, prepare inventory, and respond to bids more quickly, making the sales process more convenient.

eBayLive ShoppingTechnologyE-CommerceBusiness
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