Suno Begins Labeling Songs Created With AI

·56·Technology
Suno Begins Labeling Songs Created With AI

Suno, the popular platform that enables music creation with artificial intelligence, announced that it will introduce new tools to label its tracks with special markers, restrict downloads, and protect copyrights. According to TechCrunch and a company statement, these measures are seen as an important step amid a series of lawsuits filed by music labels and artists’ associations. TechCrunch.com reports .

In a blog post, Suno co-founder and CEO Mikey Shulman emphasized that the platform aims to encourage original creativity while enabling more people to create music using artificial intelligence tools. However, some users have recently been uploading AI-generated songs to other streaming platforms and attempting to profit by deceiving their systems, which had become one of the main points of contention.

Protecting Copyrights and Audio Tracks

Under the new policy, Suno will begin using audio watermarks and fingerprints to prevent abuse on other streaming platforms. It remains unclear whether the company will use Google’s Synth ID system or introduce a new one. The startup has also reached an agreement with Musixmatch, a music lyrics provider, and integrated its Sentinal copyright detection system.

“These tools are designed to be durable and resistant to forgery without affecting the listening experience,” says Mikey Shulman. According to him, the company’s main task is to provide artists and platforms with transparency tools and facilitate collaboration across the industry.

Community Rules and Legal Challenges

The company also said it was developing a new download policy to limit mass distribution on streaming platforms. At the same time, Suno amended its community rules to strictly prohibit “deceptive audio presented as authentic” and “the unauthorized use of a real person’s voice or likeness.”

These changes come as the startup faces serious legal challenges. Universal Music Group (UMG) and Sony Music Group have sued Suno with the support of the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). A German court also ruled in favor of the GEMA licensing agency, stating that Suno was infringing copyrights. It was also reported that 55 million users were affected by a data breach at the end of last year and that a class-action lawsuit had been filed in Massachusetts.

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