Mohamed Salah Signs Contract With Turkish Club Trabzonspor

Egyptian star forward Mohamed Salah has officially joined Turkish club Trabzonspor and signed a two-year contract. According to Goal.com, the player moved to the Turkish Süper Lig as a free agent after saying goodbye to Liverpool. This is what Goal.com reports.

Last Wednesday, the 34-year-old winger arrived in Trabzon to finalize negotiations and complete the agreement. Trabzonspor announced the high-profile transfer on Thursday, putting an end to all the unnecessary speculation about the player’s future.

The End of a Brilliant Liverpool Era

Mohamed Salah’s unforgettable nine-year spell with the Merseyside club has now come to an end. Recognized as one of the most prolific forwards in English football history, the experienced player made 442 appearances in all competitions for the Reds, scoring 257 goals and providing 123 assists.

With Liverpool, he won the English Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup. However, his final season at Anfield was somewhat difficult, with the forward scoring just seven goals in 27 Premier League appearances and failing to reach double figures for the first time in his career.

Trabzon and New Goals

Thousands of fans welcomed the experienced footballer when he landed at Trabzon Airport. Proudly wearing his new team’s shirt, Salah did not hide his amazement at the huge show of support from the supporters.

“I am very happy to be in this wonderful atmosphere. I have never experienced anything like this before. There are nearly 25,000 people here, which is simply unbelievable! I have achieved everything successfully. Now I want to try to bring that winning experience to Trabzonspor as well,” the player said at his welcoming ceremony.

Salah, who has also remained active on the international stage, recently led the Egypt national team to the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup. At that stage, Egypt took a two-goal lead against reigning champions Argentina but ultimately suffered a 3:2 defeat.