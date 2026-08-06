Liverpool Working on Djed Spence Transfer

·55·Sport
Liverpool Working on Djed Spence Transfer

Defender Djed Spence, who attracted attention with his assured performances for England at the World Cup, has become one of the transfer market’s main protagonists. According to Goal.com, Liverpool are seriously considering signing the player during the summer transfer window. The 25-year-old’s transfer value rose sharply after his impressive showing at the World Cup in North America. This is reported by Goal.com .

Liverpool’s head coach is reportedly looking for new talent to further strengthen the team’s defensive line. Among the candidates, Djed Spence stands out as the main target. The player spent time on loan from London club Tottenham at several teams, including Rennes, Leeds United and Genoa, and only found his best form toward the end of the 2025–26 season.

Spence’s Future at Tottenham and Transfer Fee

Nevertheless, the player’s future at Tottenham remains uncertain. With head coach Roberto De Zerbi viewing Pedro Porro and Andy Robertson as his main wing-backs, Spence is considered increasingly likely to leave for another club. Having signed a new contract with the London club last August, running until June 2028, gives Tottenham the upper hand in negotiations.

The club’s management has no intention of selling one of its leading players cheaply. According to sources, Tottenham are ready to let him leave if they receive a suitable offer of around £35 million. However, the Reds are not alone in the race, as other top European clubs are also interested in the England international.

Inter’s Interest and the Competition

Inter are also showing serious intent in the race for Spence. After Denzel Dumfries moved to Real Madrid, the Milan club identified the Englishman as their main target for strengthening the wing-back position. The Italian giants are even prepared to increase their transfer budget for a player expected to fit Cristian Chivu’s tactical system.

Inter directors Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio are concerned that the player’s price could rise further and are trying to complete the transfer as quickly as possible. Liverpool, meanwhile, hope to win the race by tempting the player with the head coach’s ambitious project. The situation surrounding the defender is expected to intensify before the transfer window closes.

LiverpoolDjed SpenceTottenhamInterTransfer
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