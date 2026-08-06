Why Mikel Arteta Is Following in the Footsteps of Arsène Wenger and Pep Guardiola

·58·Sport
Why Mikel Arteta Is Following in the Footsteps of Arsène Wenger and Pep Guardiola

Mikel Arteta, head coach of London club Arsenal, has become one of Europe’s leading managers because he learned from two of modern football’s greatest coaches — Arsène Wenger and Pep Guardiola. In an interview with Goal, former Arsenal goalkeeper Graham Stack said the Spanish coach had incorporated the best qualities of both managerial geniuses into his own leadership style. Goal.com reports that.

Mikel Arteta began his playing career at Barcelona’s famous academy before representing Paris Saint-Germain, Rangers, Real Sociedad and Everton. After joining Arsenal in London in 2011, the midfielder played under Arsène Wenger for five years. Once he hung up his boots, he immediately began his coaching career, joining Pep Guardiola’s staff at Manchester City and learning from another renowned manager.

His Coaching Journey and Early Challenges

Appointed Arsenal head coach at the end of 2019, Arteta soon began earning the fans’ trust by winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield with the team. However, finishing second in the Premier League for three consecutive seasons raised doubts among his critics. Nevertheless, last season the team won its first domestic league title since the legendary unbeaten campaign of 2003–04, putting all doubts to rest.

According to Goal.com, former goalkeeper Graham Stack specifically highlighted the similarities between Wenger and Arteta. Stack recalled that while he was working on Watford’s coaching staff, he watched Arsenal play at Emirates Stadium during the coronavirus pandemic and closely observed how Mikel Arteta had shaped the team.

Strict Discipline and Player Development

According to Stack, Arteta has an exceptional talent for building close relationships with players and improving their performances. At the same time, he has shown no tolerance for footballers who disrupt the team’s atmosphere or act against the collective goal. The expert stressed that Arteta is never afraid to make difficult and significant decisions — a quality that also strongly recalls Arsène Wenger.

Today, football experts believe that Mikel Arteta could build a long-lasting dynasty at Arsenal, just like Arsène Wenger, and become the first manager in the club’s history to lift the Champions League trophy. Having learned from the finest coaches and developed his own distinctive football philosophy, Arteta continues to prove in practice that he is capable of achieving these goals.

Mikel ArtetaArsenalArsène WengerPep GuardiolaPremier League
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