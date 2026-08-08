Barcelona and Spain forward Ferran Torres is reportedly close to continuing his career in the French league. PSG are signing the striker who scored the winning goal in the latest World Cup final.

According to the respected Spanish newspaper Marca the parties have agreed on the key terms of the deal.

€50 million and a four-year contract

The Parisian club will pay €50 million for the 26-year-old Spanish forward. A full verbal agreement has also been reached with the player on a four-year official contract

Sources claim that only an extraordinary and unimaginable event could derail the transfer. Negotiations have progressed quickly and successfully because the sporting directors of both clubs — Deco of Barcelona and Luis Campos of PSG — are close friends in real life.

Deadline — August 12

The clubs plan to finalize the remaining minor details of the transfer by August 12 This date was chosen for a specific reason:

Important detail: On August 12, the Spanish players who took part in the World Cup were due to return from vacation and join Barcelona’s training sessions. The Catalan club would prefer to complete the transfer before training begins.

Torres’ trophy-winning spell in Catalonia

Ferran Torres moved from English club Manchester Cityto Barcelona in January 2022. During his four-year spell at the Catalan club, he helped the team win seven trophies in Spanish domestic competitions.

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