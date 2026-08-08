Barcelona Star Set to Join PSG: Details of the “Bombshell” Transfer!

·274·Sport
Barcelona Star Set to Join PSG: Details of the “Bombshell” Transfer!

Barcelona and Spain forward Ferran Torres is reportedly close to continuing his career in the French league. PSG are signing the striker who scored the winning goal in the latest World Cup final.

According to the respected Spanish newspaper Marca the parties have agreed on the key terms of the deal.

€50 million and a four-year contract

The Parisian club will pay €50 million for the 26-year-old Spanish forward. A full verbal agreement has also been reached with the player on a four-year official contract

Sources claim that only an extraordinary and unimaginable event could derail the transfer. Negotiations have progressed quickly and successfully because the sporting directors of both clubs — Deco of Barcelona and Luis Campos of PSG — are close friends in real life.

Deadline — August 12

The clubs plan to finalize the remaining minor details of the transfer by August 12 This date was chosen for a specific reason:

Important detail: On August 12, the Spanish players who took part in the World Cup were due to return from vacation and join Barcelona’s training sessions. The Catalan club would prefer to complete the transfer before training begins.

Torres’ trophy-winning spell in Catalonia

Ferran Torres moved from English club Manchester Cityto Barcelona in January 2022. During his four-year spell at the Catalan club, he helped the team win seven trophies in Spanish domestic competitions.

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your friends on Telegram or other social networks

BarcelonaFerran TorresPSGMarcaManchester City
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Vinicius Junior Extends Contract With Real MadridVinicius Junior Extends Contract With Real MadridToday, 13:53Arsenal could abandon Vinicius transfer and sign Marcus RashfordArsenal could abandon Vinicius transfer and sign Marcus RashfordToday, 13:33Ruben Amorim warns Milan players after defeat to ChelseaRuben Amorim warns Milan players after defeat to ChelseaToday, 13:12Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or Candidacy Sparks DebateHarry Kane’s Ballon d’Or Candidacy Sparks DebateToday, 13:11Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso explains why he did not substitute Romeo LaviaChelsea boss Xabi Alonso explains why he did not substitute Romeo LaviaToday, 12:51Rodri Chooses Barcelona: Mourinho Furious Over TransferRodri Chooses Barcelona: Mourinho Furious Over TransferToday, 12:33
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)