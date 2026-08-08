A New Era for ChatGPT’s Free Version and Unlimited Conversations

OpenAI, a leading company in the artificial intelligence market, has introduced a major update for its ChatGPT platform. According to ixbt.com, these changes are primarily aimed at significantly expanding the capabilities of free-service users, making conversations more convenient for millions of people starting next week. Ixbt.com reports that.

According to information released by the company, as part of the new update, the GPT-5.6 Luna model will become the primary artificial intelligence resource for all free and Go plan users. In addition, the previous limits of 10 to 40 messages per hour when using these models will be completely removed, providing fully unlimited access to text chats.

At the same time, experts reminded users that some restrictions will remain in place. In particular, the existing rules for uploading files, working with images and using other additional tools will remain unchanged. This indicates that the company is trying to maintain a balance in allocating its resources.

Complex Tasks and New Features

To make it easier for users to receive answers to complex questions, a dedicated Think button has been added to the interface. With this button, users can manually instruct the artificial intelligence to spend more computing resources and engage in logical reasoning.

Meanwhile, the updated GPT-5.6 Sol model has been introduced for Plus and Pro subscribers. This version is designed for everyday tasks, including searching for and analyzing information, planning, writing texts and making decisions, delivering more accurate and concise answers.

A dedicated control slider has also been introduced for the Sol model. It allows users to choose the depth of reasoning themselves, with settings ranging from fast responses to detailed analysis of complex tasks.

Accuracy and a New Strategy

Based on the results of internal tests, OpenAI emphasized that the new models have improved significantly in terms of quality. In particular, compared with GPT-5.5 Instant, the likelihood of making at least one factual error has decreased by 62 percent for GPT-5.6 Luna and by 68 percent for GPT-5.6 Sol.

According to statistical data, nearly 1 billion people currently use ChatGPT every week. Taking this enormous audience into account, the company is dividing its strategy into two areas: free users receive broad capabilities for everyday conversations, while paid subscribers gain greater control over computing resources for complex tasks.