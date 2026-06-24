Colombia secure early playoff spot: Daniel Munoz delivers victory

The Colombia national team has secured an early place in the playoffs after claiming their second consecutive victory in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. In the match held in Guadalajara, the South American side defeated the Democratic Republic of the Congo 1-0. With this result, Colombia achieved what Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal could not. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

The outcome of the match was decided by Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz. He scored in the 76th minute, recording his second goal of the tournament. According to Goal.com, this victory allowed Nestor Lorenzo's men to consolidate their lead in Group K with six points and advance to the 1/32 final stage.

The hurdle Portugal could not overcome

It is worth noting that Portugal, considered one of the favorites of the group, dropped points in the first round after drawing 1-1 with DR Congo. The Colombians, however, managed to break through the Africans' solid defense. Although Colombia dominated with 20 shots during the game, Congolese goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi neutralized attempts from Luis Diaz and Jhon Arias with brilliant saves.

Colombia fired 15 shots on goal in the first half alone, but the breakthrough only came late in the second half. Daniel Munoz's shot took a deflection off Steve Kapuadi and found the back of the net. After the match, Munoz stated in an interview: "Scoring the goal doesn't make me a hero. We won as one team, one family."

Group situation and significance for Uzbekistan

Colombia head coach Nestor Lorenzo said he chose a cautious tactic given the danger of the opponent's counter-attacks. Juan Quintero, who came on for James Rodriguez, brought new energy to the game and played a key role in organizing the attacks. Colombia will now face Portugal in the final round to compete for the group win.

For DR Congo, the defeat has complicated their situation. They currently sit third with one point. The decisive match for their fate in the group will take place in Atlanta against the Uzbekistan national team. The Africans must win against Uzbekistan to keep their playoff hopes alive.