Juventus Lose to Inter in the Derby d’Italia Highlights

In the latest Derby d’Italia match at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, Juventus lost 1–2 to Inter, their fierce rivals in the Italian championship. According to Goal.com, the friendly gave the coaching staff an opportunity to assess the team’s prospects for the new season and identify the strengths and weaknesses of several players. This is what Goal.com reports .

Although the match ended in defeat for the Turin club, the performances of several players left a positive impression on experts and fans. Dimarco and Diouf got on the scoresheet for Inter, while Conceição scored Juventus’ only goal and was one of the most active players on the pitch.

Positive Changes and Players Who Shone

According to the source, the team’s performances in the defensive midfield and midfield zones attracted considerable attention. In particular, the Brazilian stood out for his accurate passing, excellent vision and defensive discipline. He created a promising opportunity for Cambiaso, although his teammate chose to pass instead of taking a shot. The performance of this player, who impressed during pre-season training, has further increased the likelihood of him staying in Turin.

The team’s new attacking patterns were also significant. Despite making his first appearance of the season and being slightly behind his teammates in terms of physical fitness, he tried to take on a leadership role on the pitch. Compared with David, who was barely noticeable in the first half, his presence gave Juventus’ attacks greater purpose and a focal point.

Difficulties and Hopes for the Future

Another player who made a positive impression was noted for his energetic work on the wing. With his head held high, he looked to beat opponents and create chances for his teammates. In particular, he showed a good understanding with Kolo Muani, who made his first appearance for Juventus. Although Kolo Muani has not yet reached his best physical condition, some of his actions offer great hope for the future.

Despite not being fully recovered physically, Kolo Muani tried to threaten the opposition goal late in the match and eventually managed to get his name on the scoresheet. He was active from the moment he came on and did not hide his frustration that his teammates were delivering the ball to him too slowly. His late goal softened the sting of defeat for Juventus, at least to some extent.