HMD Touch AI Budget Phone May Launch Globally

HMD is planning to bring its budget smartphone, the HMD Touch AI, featuring artificial intelligence functions, to international markets. According to ixbt.com, the device was initially introduced in China, and sales are now expected to launch globally, attracting users interested in compact and affordable gadgets. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Based on information shared by insider smashx_60, the new phone may be supplied to Asian markets such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines following its Chinese debut. The exact release date and price of the international version remain undisclosed, but the device cost 469 yuan, or approximately 70 US dollars, in China.

Distinctive Design and Technical Features

The device stands out with its distinctive appearance. The HMD Touch AI design recalls the style of the legendary Nokia Lumia smartphones. The phone features a convenient 3.2-inch touchscreen, making it a suitable choice for fans of compact devices.

In terms of specifications, the handset supports 4G networks and Wi-Fi connectivity and has slots for two SIM cards. Its 1950 mAh battery is charged via a modern USB Type-C port. In addition to the basic colors, the international version is also expected to be available in white and gold.

Artificial Intelligence and Added Convenience

The key feature of this budget device is the integration of artificial intelligence functions. The Taobao AI Big Model Teen Edition neural network is expected to be included in the international version, allowing users to access it completely free of charge, without any monthly subscription. However, the Alipay mobile payments and QR code scanning features available in the Chinese version may not be retained in the global edition.

To support buyers, HMD plans to include an 8 GB microSD memory card, a special protective case, and a screen protector in the package. Since insider smashx_60 has previously provided accurate information about HMD's new products, including the HMD Icon Flip 1 feature phone, confidence in these details is high.