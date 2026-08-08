Tragedy in the Messi family: Lionel’s father Jorge Messi dies

A legend of Argentine and world football Lionel Messi’s father and longtime agent Jorge Messi has died at the age of 68.

The report was published by Argentina’s respected Infobae news outlet. According to the report, Jorge Messi had been battling a serious illness for a long time. He died early this morning at 4:00 a.m. local time in a hospital in Rosario.

A World Cup hat-trick and Messi’s tears

Sources said Messi had been playing under intense emotional pressure because of his family situation during the tournament. In Argentina’s 3–0 win over Algeria in the opening round of the World Cup, Messi scored a hat-trick but was unable to hold back his tears on the pitch after the final whistle.

In an interview at the time, the footballer hinted that these emotions were not related to football or the victory, but to difficult days in his personal life.

Important detail: Although Messi’s entire family was present in the stands during Argentina’s World Cup matches, the absence of his father, Jorge Messi, confirmed concerns that his health had deteriorated.

The most important person in Leo’s career

Jorge Messi was not only a supportive father to Leo, but also served as his main adviser and official agent throughout his professional career. From his first steps at Barcelona to the biggest contracts of his career, everything was carried out under Jorge’s supervision and with his involvement.

The football community and millions of fans are expressing their sincere condolences to Messi and his family.