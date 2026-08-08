Chicharito on Harry Kane: “He’s like a mix of Rooney and Gascoigne”

·33·Sport
Chicharito on Harry Kane: “He’s like a mix of Rooney and Gascoigne”

Mexican star striker Javier Hernández (Chicharito) praised the abilities of Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane. The former footballer highlighted the English forward’s versatility on the pitch and his ability to read the game.

Chicharito said this in an interview with legendary defender Rio Ferdinand.

“He’s like Benzema, but he doesn’t waste chances”

According to Chicharito, Kane is not merely a striker who waits for the ball inside the penalty area, but a complete, versatile forward who helps shape his team’s play:

“He has everything a complete striker needs — excellent heading ability, a powerful left foot, free-kick expertise, assists and the ability to hold up the ball. He leaves the impression that he is a mixture of Paul Gascoigne and Wayne Rooney all rolled into one.

In terms of his playing style, he resembles Karim Benzema. Although Kane is also extremely ruthless toward opponents, he is not the kind of striker who is obsessed solely with scoring goals like Erling Haaland. Give him just two chances in a match and he will successfully convert almost both of them.”, Chicharito said.

Prolific season and phenomenal result at the 2026 World Cup

Harry Kane recorded astonishing statistics for Bayern Munich and the national team during the 2025/26 season:

  • Season at Bayern Munich: in 51 matches, 61 goals and 3 assists. Together with the Munich club, he won the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal and the German Super Cup.

  • 2026 World Cup: The 33-year-old striker made seven appearances for England at the World Cup and managed to score 6 goals against the opposition.

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Javier HernándezHarry KaneBayern MunichWayne RooneyKarim Benzema
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