Tottenham Close In On Agreement With Manchester City For Savinho Transfer

Tottenham are preparing to make another major signing during the summer transfer window as the Premier League club look to strengthen their squad. According to Football365, the north London side are on the verge of reaching a £60 million agreement with Manchester City for winger Savinho. This was reported by Goal.com in a report .

If the transfer is completed, head coach Roberto De Zerbi will get the key attacking player he considers a priority. The signing would also bring Tottenham’s total spending in the summer window close to the historic £300 million mark. The club have already spent around £230 million on new players, with Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke among those to have joined the team.

Transfer Details And Terms

According to Goal.com, Tottenham had also considered Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, as well as Raphinha and Marcus Rashford, during the transfer window. However, the specialists and coaching staff selected the Brazilian winger as their primary target, placing him at the top of the list.

Nevertheless, Manchester City’s management are conducting negotiations somewhat cautiously until they find a suitable replacement for the departing player. Even so, talks between the clubs are progressing positively, and the agreement is expected to be made official soon.

Fabrizio Romano’s View

Well-known transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has expressed optimism about the chances of the deal going through. According to him, there is no reason to doubt Savinho’s move to Tottenham.

As Fabrizio Romano stated: “Savinho remains the priority, the first, second and third-choice target, and I rate the chances of him joining Tottenham at the end of the summer transfer window as very high. So I am not expecting any surprises here.” Thus, all parties believe the £60 million transfer will be successfully completed in the coming days.