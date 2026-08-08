Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge Messi dies at 68

Jorge Messi, the father and longtime agent of Argentina football legend Lionel Messi, has died at the age of 68. According to Infobae and local reports, the businessman died on Friday in a hospital in his hometown of Rosario after a long and serious illness. Goal.com reports .

This heartbreaking loss is a major blow to the entire Messi family. Jorge Messi played an absolutely vital and immense role in his son’s rise to the top of world football, managing Lionel’s career closely from beginning to end.

A father’s role in a footballer’s development

The story of Lionel Messi becoming one of the greatest footballers in the world cannot be imagined without his father’s influence. This was especially evident during the early and most difficult years of the future forward’s career.

When Lionel moved to Europe as a child to join Barcelona from South America, his father decided to accompany him personally. The rest of the family initially stayed in Rosario while they dealt with the difficulties of the transition.

During this period of dramatic changes and uncertainty, Jorge was an important source of emotional and practical support for his son. He closely helped him adapt to an entirely new life in Europe.

Professional career and management

As Lionel grew older and his professional career began to take on a global dimension, Jorge’s responsibilities naturally expanded as well. He took over the management of his son’s complex professional affairs at the highest level.

For years, Jorge Messi worked as one of his son’s principal representatives in football. He was directly involved in making the most important decisions along Lionel’s extraordinary football journey.

Thanks to his selfless work, the legendary representative of Argentine football could focus solely on his performances on the pitch, confident that his business affairs were secure.