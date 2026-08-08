Mendes Assesses Abdulmanap’s Legacy: “He Paved the Way for an Entire Generation”

·28·Sport
Mendes Assesses Abdulmanap’s Legacy: “He Paved the Way for an Entire Generation”

The success of fighters from Dagestan and the Caucasus in the UFC and other major MMA organizations is not a random phenomenon. Renowned coach Javier Mendez singled out the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov as one of the most important figures behind it.

In his view, Abdulmanap was more than the coach who guided Khabib Nurmagomedov to championship status. The system, discipline and attitude toward sport he created continue to live on through a new generation of fighters.

It’s Not Just About Khabib

The name Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is well known to MMA fans around the world, primarily as Khabib’s coach and father.

However, Javier Mendez emphasizes that his influence extended far beyond the career of a single athlete.

For years, Abdulmanap worked with young athletes in Dagestan, instilling in them a unique training system that combined freestyle wrestling, sambo and mixed martial arts. Fighters who emerged from this school later began achieving results on the international stage.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s rise to become an undefeated UFC champion was the biggest event to bring this system to the attention of the entire world.

Mendes Identified the Key Factor

According to Javier Mendez, Abdulmanap’s strength was not limited to technical knowledge or physical conditioning.

He demanded strict discipline from his fighters, placing their approach to training, respect for elders and responsibility for their actions on the same level as their sporting ability.

In other words, in his school, being a fighter did not simply mean winning inside the octagon.

It was considered important how an athlete behaved outside the gym, how they treated their team and whether they maintained discipline even after achieving success.

Mendes stresses that this approach was one of the factors that helped many of his students remain at a high level in professional sport for a long time.

Why Is the Dagestan School So Effective?

In recent years, when discussing fighters from Dagestan, nearly the same qualities stand out: a strong wrestling base, excellent physical conditioning, composure under pressure and strict adherence to the game plan.

This style is designed to break opponents not only technically, but also psychologically and physically.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov believed this system should be developed from a young age. An athlete first had to build a strong foundation, then gradually add striking technique, ground work and tactics.

As a result, he created a competitive environment in which the fighters around him constantly made one another better.

The Legacy Continues After Khabib

After Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s death, many people asked the same question: what would happen next to the school he had built?

With time, part of the answer became clear.

Khabib Nurmagomedov himself continued the principles he had learned from his father in coaching and leading the team. Islam Makhachev and other elite fighters from this environment began achieving major results in international MMA.

In this sense, Abdulmanap’s greatest legacy is not a single championship belt. He left behind a system that continues to work after his passing.

Mendes: Replacing Him Is Not Easy

As a coach who worked with the Nurmagomedov family for many years, Javier Mendez witnessed Abdulmanap’s influence up close.

In his assessment, fully replacing such a coach is extremely difficult. Abdulmanap served simultaneously as a mentor, strategist and demanding educator.

However, his ideas continue to live on through his students.

As new fighters from Dagestan and the Caucasus enter the biggest arenas today, Mendes sees one of the roots of this process in the school built by Abdulmanap.

A coach’s true legacy is not measured only by how many champions he produces. If his methods continue to work after he is gone, the true scale of his influence becomes clear.

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Khabib NurmagomedovAbdulmanap NurmagomedovJavier MendezDagestanUFC
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