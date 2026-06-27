WC 2026: Check Out Today's Match Schedule

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WC 2026: Check Out Today's Match Schedule

The decisive third-round group stage matches of the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, are continuing.

Crucial clashes in Groups L, K, and J will take place today and tomorrow. In one of the day's main fixtures, the Uzbekistan national team will face DR Congo.

In Group L, Panama will face England and Croatia will take on Ghana at 02:00. Following these matches, the final group standings will be determined.

Two decisive Group K matches will be held at 04:30. While the Uzbekistan national team competes against DR Congo, Colombia will clash with Portugal.

For Uzbekistan, led by Fabio Cannavaro, this match is an opportunity to secure their first victory at the World Cup.

The day's schedule concludes at 07:00 with the match between Jordan and the reigning world champions, Argentina.

Today's match list:

  • Panama — England — 02:00

  • Croatia — Ghana — 02:00

  • DR Congo — Uzbekistan — 04:30

  • Colombia — Portugal — 04:30

  • Jordan — Argentina — 07:00

Every point is vital in the third round. Some teams are fighting for a playoff spot, while others are striving for a higher position in the group.

ArgentinaEnglandFabio CannavaroCanadaMexico
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