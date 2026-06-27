Senegal keeps play-off hopes alive with a big win over Iraq

·23·Sport
Senegal keeps play-off hopes alive with a big win over Iraq

The 3rd round of the group stage at the 2026 World Cup continues. In Group I, the Senegal national team defeated Iraq 5-0, keeping their chances of advancing to the next stage alive.

Senegal started the match very actively, and Diarra opened the scoring in the 4th minute. In the 13th minute, Iraqi defender Sulaka received a red card, leaving his team a man down.

Taking advantage of their numerical superiority, Senegal found the back of the net four more times in the second half. Sarr increased the lead in the 56th minute. Three minutes later, Pape Gueye made it 3-0.

In the 71st minute, Pape Gueye completed his brace. Ndiaye sealed the match in the 82nd minute — 5-0.

WC 2026. Group I, Matchday 3

Senegal — Iraq — 5-0

Goals: Diarra, 4; Sarr, 56; P. Gueye, 59, 71; Ndiaye, 82.

Senegal: Diaw, Diatta, Seck (Ciss, 58), Niakhaté, Jakobs, I. Gueye, Diarra (P. Gueye, 57), Mbaye (Ndiaye, 57), Camara (Jackson, 57), Mané, Sarr (Diao, 81).

Iraq: Basil (Hassan, 46), Putros, Hashim, Sulaka, Doski, Al-Ammari, Jasim (Ar-Resan, 58), Bayesh, Iqbal (Yakoob, 67), Qasim (Younis, 16), Al-Hamadi (Youssef, 58).

Yellow cards: Seck, 18; Al-Ammari, 75; P. Gueye, 81; Doski, 90.

Red card: Sulaka, 13.

After this victory, Senegal finished third in the group with 3 points. Now the team will wait for results from other groups to see if they can qualify for the play-offs as one of the best third-placed teams.

Iraq remains without points and has ended their participation in the tournament.

SenegalIraqSadio ManéPape Gueye
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Five More Teams Advance to World Cup 2026 PlayoffsFive More Teams Advance to World Cup 2026 PlayoffsToday, 10:38Real drama in Group G! Belgium and Egypt advance to the playoffsReal drama in Group G! Belgium and Egypt advance to the playoffsToday, 10:19Shomurodov: "Our main goal is to make our people happy with a victory"Shomurodov: "Our main goal is to make our people happy with a victory"Today, 09:59Argentina to face Cape Verde in the Round of 16Argentina to face Cape Verde in the Round of 16Today, 09:55Group H: Spain Leads, Cape Verde Reach Historic PlayoffsGroup H: Spain Leads, Cape Verde Reach Historic PlayoffsToday, 09:50Ousmane Dembele Shines Against Norway: France Lead the GroupOusmane Dembele Shines Against Norway: France Lead the GroupToday, 02:31
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar