Senegal keeps play-off hopes alive with a big win over Iraq

The 3rd round of the group stage at the 2026 World Cup continues. In Group I, the Senegal national team defeated Iraq 5-0, keeping their chances of advancing to the next stage alive.

Senegal started the match very actively, and Diarra opened the scoring in the 4th minute. In the 13th minute, Iraqi defender Sulaka received a red card, leaving his team a man down.

Taking advantage of their numerical superiority, Senegal found the back of the net four more times in the second half. Sarr increased the lead in the 56th minute. Three minutes later, Pape Gueye made it 3-0.

In the 71st minute, Pape Gueye completed his brace. Ndiaye sealed the match in the 82nd minute — 5-0.

WC 2026. Group I, Matchday 3

Senegal — Iraq — 5-0

Goals: Diarra, 4; Sarr, 56; P. Gueye, 59, 71; Ndiaye, 82.

Senegal: Diaw, Diatta, Seck (Ciss, 58), Niakhaté, Jakobs, I. Gueye, Diarra (P. Gueye, 57), Mbaye (Ndiaye, 57), Camara (Jackson, 57), Mané, Sarr (Diao, 81).

Iraq: Basil (Hassan, 46), Putros, Hashim, Sulaka, Doski, Al-Ammari, Jasim (Ar-Resan, 58), Bayesh, Iqbal (Yakoob, 67), Qasim (Younis, 16), Al-Hamadi (Youssef, 58).

Yellow cards: Seck, 18; Al-Ammari, 75; P. Gueye, 81; Doski, 90.

Red card: Sulaka, 13.

After this victory, Senegal finished third in the group with 3 points. Now the team will wait for results from other groups to see if they can qualify for the play-offs as one of the best third-placed teams.

Iraq remains without points and has ended their participation in the tournament.