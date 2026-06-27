Goal Fest at WC 2026: Current State of the Golden Boot Race

·3·Sport
Goal Fest at WC 2026: Current State of the Golden Boot Race

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada, has reached its peak. The latest matchday delivered a rain of goals and unexpected results for football fans. A total of 6 intense clashes took place throughout the day.

Check out all the results of the day:

The outcomes of today's matches are as follows:

Matches

Score

Match Details

Senegal — Iraq

5 : 0

Senegal crushed their opponents with 5 unanswered goals.

Norway — France

1 : 4

The 'Les Bleus' showed no mercy to Haaland's team.

Cape Verde — Saudi Arabia

0 : 0

A stalemate resulting in no goals scored.

Uruguay — Spain

0 : 1

The Spaniards secured a narrow victory.

Egypt — Iran

1 : 1

The two representatives played out a hard-fought draw.

New Zealand — Belgium

1 : 5

The Belgians slotted 5 goals into the opponent's net.

Golden Boot Race: Messi Refuses to Give Up the Throne!

The battle for the tournament's top scorer is heating up by the hour. Currently, the top scorers list is led by the reigning world champion and Argentina captain Lionel Messi . He has scored 5 goals .

However, a group of dangerous challengers is closing in fast, posing a serious threat to Leo. The following players currently have 4 goals each :

  • Erling Haaland (Norway)

  • Vinícius Júnior (Brazil)

  • Kylian Mbappé (France)

  • Ousmane Dembélé (France)

For reference: The WC 2026 matches began on June 11 of this year and will conclude with the final on July 19. Stay tuned with us for more updates!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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