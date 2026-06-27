Mohamed Salah injured in match against Iran

Egypt national team forward Mohamed Salah was injured in the match against Iran during the 3rd round of the World Cup group stage.

The renowned forward was forced to leave the pitch at the start of the second half. Upon returning to the bench, the Egypt national team medical staff bandaged his injured leg.

No official information has been provided yet regarding the severity of Salah's injury. His participation in the play-off matches will be determined after medical examinations.

It is worth noting that the Egypt national team had already secured their place in the play-off stage of the World Cup.

The 2026 World Cup is being held from June 11 to July 19 in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The current world champion is Argentina, who defeated France in the 2022 final.