Huawei Introduces GigaUplink Technology to Increase Internet Speed 5-Fold

·33·Technology
Huawei Introduces GigaUplink Technology to Increase Internet Speed 5-Fold

Chinese tech giant Huawei has announced a revolutionary innovation in mobile communicationsGigaUplink technology — as part of the MWC Shanghai 2026 exhibition in Shanghai. This solution is aimed at significantly increasing the uplink speed (data transmission from the device to the network) and serves as a foundation for future AI ecosystems. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Presented at the Mobile AI Industry Summit, this technology sparked great interest among industry experts, operators, and representatives of international organizations. According to event participants, the widespread adoption of AI services on mobile devices will lead to a sharp increase in the volume of data sent from users to the network. Therefore, increasing uplink throughput has become a top priority for mobile operators.

Technical Capabilities and Efficiency

The Huawei GigaUplink solution includes updated models of multi-antenna systems and three intelligent interaction algorithms. According to ixbt.com, this combination allows for a 5-fold increase in uplink throughput. Additionally, network coverage quality is improved by 10 dB, ensuring stable connectivity even in areas with weak signals.

The company's 8T8R and Massive MIMO series products support spatial multiplexing and multi-antenna reception. This was achieved through Huawei's proprietary beamforming technology. This approach helps precisely direct data streams and reduce noise.

A New Era of Mobile AI

The new technology is integrated with the GigaGreen solution developed by Huawei. The GigaGreen system is designed for simplified and ultra-broadband network deployment, helping operators create high-capacity infrastructure while maintaining energy efficiency.

Huawei representative Tsen Chuan emphasized in his speech that the company will continue to build GigaUplink networks for mobile AI together with industry partners. According to him, developing common standards and evolving the ecosystem will lead the mobile communications sector into its next "golden decade." This, in turn, will raise the quality of cloud computing and real-time AI services to a new level.

For rapidly developing markets like Uzbekistan, this technology could be of great importance for the future expansion of 5G and 5.5G networks. The increase in uplink speed is particularly relevant as services such as video conferencing, high-quality streaming, and cloud gaming become more popular.

HuaweiGigaUplinkMobile CommunicationsAITechnology
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