The decisive Matchday 3 of the World Cup has reached its climax. The final round of matches in Group G has concluded, and the two lucky teams advancing to the next stage have been officially determined.

Fighting draw in the Egypt vs Iran clash

The Egypt national team faced Iran, recording a draw and bringing their points total to 5, securing a spot in the playoffs.

The match started with very quick goals. Egypt's Saber opened the scoring in the 5th minute, and shortly after, in the 14th minute, Iran's Rezayan restored the balance — 1:1. No other goals were observed in an interesting and intense encounter.

Team lineups:

Egypt: Shobeir, Hany, Abdelmonem, Rabiya, Abul-Fetouh, Saber, Lashen, Ziko, Salah, Ashour, Trezeguet.

Iran: Beiranvand, Rezayan, Kanoni, Khalilzadeh, Nemati, Mohammadi, Ghorbani, Ghaeddous, Ezatollohi, Taremi, Mohebi.

Goal show from Belgium: New Zealand left no chance

In the group's second match, the Belgium national team showed a real display of strength. The 'Red Devils' rained goals on New Zealand's goal, winning by a large 5:1 score and advancing to the playoffs as Group G winners.

Leandro Trossar scored a brace (28', 50') for Belgium, while Kevin de Bruyne (66'), Romelu Lukaku (86'), and Sa also got their names on the scoresheet. New Zealand's sole consolation goal was scored by Just in the 84th minute.

Team lineups:

New Zealand: Krocombe, Payne, Surman, Bindon, Kasache, Stamenich, Bell, Thomas, Just, Singh, Wood.

Belgium: Courtois, Castagne, Mechele, Teate, De Cuyper, Tielemans, Vanaken, De Bruyne, Trossar, Doku, De Ketelaere.

Final Group G standings:

After Matchday 3, the teams are positioned as follows:

Pos Team Points Matches (W-D-L) Goal Difference 1. Belgium 5 1 win, 2 draws 6:2 2. Egypt 5 1 win, 2 draws 5:3 3. Iran 3 3 draws 3:3 4. New Zealand 1 1 draw, 2 losses 4:10

On behalf of the fans, we congratulate the Belgium and Egypt national teams on reaching the quarterfinals! The playoffs are sure to be even more exciting.